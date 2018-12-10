Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

It's Green Monday!

What is Green Monday?

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the day, Green Monday is the biggest online shopping day in December. Every year, it falls on the second Monday of the month — because that's when everyone starts to panic about holiday gifts and realize that they only have 10 more shipping days until Christmas.

Unless you want to pay those hefty express shipping charges, then it's down to the wire to order gifts online and ensure that they will arrive on time to be wrapped and placed under the tree. Green Monday is also referred to as Cyber Monday 2, because it's the second-biggest day of the year for online holiday shopping.

So, make sure you hurry up and order all of your last-minute gifts now! No one wants to pay for express shipping or risk that loved ones' gifts won't arrive by Christmas day.

Plus, to sweeten the deal, tons of retailers are offering awesome sales for today only.

The best Green Monday deals and sales

Our Green Monday picks

Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot, $169 (usually $239), Amazon

This doorbell works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to your Echo Dot when motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed. You can also use it to communicate with visitors.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (usually $40), Amazon

This is Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick. It has Alexa voice control and allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps and movies, according to Amazon.

Google Home Hub, $129 (usually $149), Jet

With the convenience of voice control, you can use the Google Home Hub to check your calendar, the weather, reminders, traffic, make lists and more.

L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise, $79 (usually $89), Walmart

This popular toy is the ultimate unboxing experience for kids. They get over 60 surprises in this box, including dolls, accessories, pets and more.

Sceptre 32" Class HD LED TV, $80 (usually $180), Walmart

This affordable 32" TV is a great option for a living room or bedroom in need of a new flatscreen.

KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $260 (usually $475), Macy's

This retro styled stand mixer is a nice addition to any kitchen. Not only does it look nice, but it helps to make baking and cooking so much easier.

Cable-knit tunic sweater in stripe, $60 with code MONDAY (usually $120), J. Crew

This warm and cozy sweater is super stylish and would make a great gift for a friend, cousin, mom or aunt.

