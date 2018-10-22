19 gifts your couple friends will love

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

That's where we come in. We've rounded up 15 of the hottest, most unique gifts for couples so that you can show any couple in your life that you care with a gift they'll actually like — or better yet, one they'll actually use!

These also make great gift ideas for a significant other. Though we've put together lists of the best gifts for women and the best gifts for men, if you need more options!

1. Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People, $12, Amazon

This book lets you get to know your partner with a question a day, every day for three years. It'll be fun to look back to see how much has changed!

2. "Mr. & Mrs." Throw Pillow, $17, Amazon

This 13-inch pillow is the perfect gift for newlyweds or new home owners!

3. Old Dutch International Solid Moscow Mule Mug, $23, Amazon

Curl up by the fire with a Moscow mule in a beautiful mug. These monogrammed 16-ounce mugs come in a set of four, they're nickel-lined and they have a cast brass handle.

4. The Voting Game, $25, Amazon

While this game can be played with groups, it would also be a fun way to get to know random, hilarious things about a partner. Players are tasked with guessing who is best described by the question on the card. Who would survive a zombie apocalypse? Who would win a hot dog eating contest? Who has thrown a birthday party for their pet?

5. YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Mug, $25, Amazon

This 14-ounce tumbler will keep any drink hot or cold until the very last sip, and it's practically indestructible. Give a set to a couple who loves camping ... or just loves to sip hot chocolate on a night in.

6. Pinzon Fur Throw, $29, Amazon

Cuddle time has never been more cozy. Each individually dyed faux fur throw features a unique pattern, making it a perfect staple decor piece in any living room.

7. Monogrammed Wood Cutting Board, $30, Amazon

Make your couple gift personal with this monogrammed wood cutting board. You can choose between different designs to accompany the family name. Newlyweds who love to cook would love this gift!

8. Rembrandt Monogrammed Doormat, $36, Amazon

This gift will be the first thing they see when they get home. Add some customization to this cute doormat for the newly married couple to help make their shared home official.

9. Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker, $40, Amazon

Drum up some nostalgia with this old-timey ice cream maker. We know that ice cream may not be top of mind for the holidays, but this makes up to four quarts of the good stuff. Your favorite couple will thank you come summer.

10. Omaha Steaks Prime Gift Package, $55, Amazon

Prepare the perfect dinner at home with this steak package. It comes complete with two 8-ounce ribeyes, two 4-ounce boneless pork chops, a 16-ounce package of steakhouse fries and a jar of signature seasoning.

11. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, $66, Amazon

This small Bluetooth speaker should last up to 10 hours and provides 360-degree sound. Also, it's waterproof, so it wold be great for the shower or on splashy vacations.

12. Eagles Nest Outfitters Hammock for Two, $70, Amazon

Calling all campers! This parachute hammock is portable and big enough for two.

13. Limited-edition Northern Brewer Craft Beer Making Gift Set, $77, Amazon

Nothing says happy holidays like a homemade drink! Couples can make this Chinook IPA together. That's the old saying, right? The couple that brews together stays together.

14. Instant Pot, $80, Walmart

Also available on Amazon.

Your favorite couple can use this as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker or to saute and warm food. It's six quarts, so if you're nice, they might even have you over for dinner.

15. Button-Up Shep Shirt, $118, Vineyard Vines

Corresponding pullovers? Yes, please. These are the absolute best.The sweater fleece fabric is comfy enough for lounging around the house, but nice enough for heading out to brunch.

16. Sweater Fleece Shep Shirt, $125, Vineyard Vines

Same style, different color.

17. Instax Mini 90, $121, Amazon

Snap a picture of your honey with this cute vintage-feeling camera. It immediately prints off small 62 millimeter by 46 millimeter pictures that you can proudly display or pop in your wallet and take with you!

18. Oculus Go, $200, Amazon

I was skeptical about the Oculus Go — would I even use it? What for? Well, let me tell you — this little baby has been great. Not only are there amazing games — there's a relaxing meditation app! I've also used it to watch Netflix while traveling because it lets you choose your "surroundings" so that you feel right at home. Truly, I'm hooked and I think any couple would love one in their home.

19. Williams Sonoma Classic Hot Chocolate, $20, Williams Sonoma

I'm here to spread the gospel of this Williams Sonoma hot chocolate. I tried it for the first time last year, and now consider it a staple in my house. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for the couple hosting the holiday hoorah (or even just to buy for yourself).

