Black Friday 2018 may be over, but Cyber Monday 2018 is just beginning. From early Cyber Monday tech deals to Cyber Sunday kitchen and furniture deals, we found all the best deals to shop this weekend.

You can score some big Cyber Monday deals on 23andMe, the Amazon Echo and the very popular Ring video doorbell ... in case you missed them on Friday.

Ready to cross every name off your gift list?

When we release our Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Noteworthy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are epic. This Saturday and Sunday, Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals stand out. Make sure to take note of the steep deals on the Amazon Echo and Fire TV.

23andMe DNA Kit, $129 (normally $199), Amazon

This might not exactly be a tech item, but there's a lot of tech that goes into bringing your genetic info to you from 23andMe!

Bose SoundSport In-ear Headphones, $49 (normally $99), Amazon

Toshiba 50-Inch Smart LED TV, $300 (normally $400), Amazon

You can also save up to 25 percent on select LG TV's on Amazon right now.

All-new Sonos Beam, $349 (normally $399), Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera, $135 (normally $249), Amazon

One TODAY editor uses this to feed her dogs treats while she's at work.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, $142 ($199), Amazon

This was chosen as one of the best convertible car seats of 2018 after extensive testing and research.

Noteworthy Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart Black Friday deals never disappoint. Nor do Walmart Cyber Monday deals. From TVs to toothbrushes, you'll score huge deals both online and in-store at the retail giant.

Sceptre 50" LED TV, $200 (normally $350), Walmart

Google Home Mini, $25 (normally $49), Walmart

You can get a Google Home Hub for only $99 right now (normally $150). The Google Home Hub is more than just a voice assistant -it lets you stream movies, look up recipes, watch the weather, look up directions and more right from a screen that sits on your counter.

Lenovo Smart Display 8" with Google Assistant, $99 (normally $200), Walmart

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette, $36 (normally $55), Walmart

Cyber Monday Laptop and Tech Deals

As always, Cyber Sunday tech deals are some of the most highly sought after this year, with items like laptops, TVs and other tech goods on high demand.

Hulu 1-Year Subsctiption, $12, Hulu

Dyson Upright Ball Animal 2 Vacuum, $299 (normally $500), Amazon

You can save up to 40 percent on Dyson vacuums on Amazon today.

TP Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug (2-Pack), $35 (normally $45), Amazon

Turn anything on and off with your phone or voice and boost your Wi-Fi signal. This is truly a win.

Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, $69 (normally $100), Amazon

You can also snag an Amazon Echo Dot (1st Generation) for only $20. The 2nd Generation version is also discounted (to $25) but on back-order until December 1st. If you're willing to wait a few days, this is deal is worth the wait!

Amazon Echo Dot, $24 (normally $50), Amazon

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (normally $99), Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2, $139 (normally $199), Amazon

Philips Air Fryer, $100 (originally $200), Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 710S Plus Touchscreen, $761 (normally $1,158), Amazon

Apple AirPods, $154 ($159), Walmart

While this discount isn't huge, it's the best one we see on Apple AirPods right now. We'll keep updating this post today as prices change!

XBox One Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (normally $299), Walmart

Apple iPad 32GB 6th Generation, $249 (normally $339), Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (normally $40), Amazon

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad, $30 (normally $60), Amazon

Up to 50 percent off electronics from Dyson, Google and more at Bed Bath & Beyond

Cyber Monday deals on hundreds of items at Best Buy

Huge Cyber Monday deals on electronics at Walmart

Cyber Monday Home and Furniture Deals

One of our editors bought her mattress on Amazon last year during a big Black Friday mattress sale. It cost her a mere $120 and was incredibly comfortable. This year's Cyber Monday sales are more of the same, with editors saving big on Dyson vacuums, towels and more. Shop smart, and you can still save hundreds on new furniture, mattresses, air purifiers and home goods with huge Cyber Monday deals.

VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier (Amazon Choice Product), $38 (normally $60), Amazon

10" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $267 (normally $2,330), Wayfair

Eldon Solid Sheet Set, $25 (normally $60), Wayfair

Dyson Air Multiplier Hot+Cool Jet Focus Fan, $280 (normally $450), Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has a ton of Dyson products, from vacuums to fans, for over $100 off this weekend.

Therapedic Classic Comfort Pillow, $20 (normally $40), Bed Bath & Beyond

Aluratek Susan G. Komen Digital Photo Frame, $60 (normally $100), Bed Bath & Beyond

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum, $190 (normally $669), Wayfair

Amazon is also offering the Shark ION Robotic Vacuum for 43 percent off on Black Friday and the iRobot Roomba for 34 percent off at $249 (normally $375).

Up to 70 percent off mattresses and mattress toppers at Wayfair

Up to 75 percent off comforters and sheet sets at Wayfair

Up to 40 percent off furniture at Bed Bath and Beyond

Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

When it comes to the kitchen, the hottest Cyber Monday deals in 2018 are on high-tech kitchen gadgets. Prices on multi-cookers like the Instant Pot and automatic coffee machines from Keurig are the lowest we've seen all year.

Breville Juice Fountain Plus, $94 (normally $150), Amazon

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $75 (normally $199), Amazon

On Black Friday, prices for this sous vide machine stayed around $99. It wasn't until Cyber Sunday that we saw the price go down to $75!

Coleman Roadtrip Portable Propane Grill, $114 (normally $199), Walmart

K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $80 (normally $120), Wayfair

There's a more compact (and colorful!) version of this coffee maker available at Walmart for $50 (normally $90).

GreenLife Healthy Toxin-Free Ceramic Set, $59 (normally $129), Walmart

This complete set contains pots and pans for almost all of your cooking needs, including utensils to flip and fry, and bakeware for both sweet and savory dishes. The brand states that the Thermolon ceramic non-stick coating is long lasting and easy to clean, and made without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium.

Wusthof Classic 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $199 (normally $508), Sur La Table

American Journey Dog Buscuit Treats, $3 (Buy 1 Get 1 Free), Chewy

Cyber Monday Clothing and Shoe Sales

Cyber Monday clothing and shoe deals are always underrated. While everyone looks for the big Cyber Monday laptop and TV deals, style mavens can save money by snagging the trendy clothes and shoes they've been eyeing all year at a discount. Over Cyber Monday, clothing at big retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are deeply discounted as they clear the racks of fall and winter essentials and start making room for spring collections.

Essential Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $50 (normally $160), Lord & Taylor

Cole Haan Alayna Slouch Boots, $90 (normally $150), Saks Fifth Avenue

Bernardo Packable PrimaLoft Coat, $98 (normally $210), Nordstrom

Trouve Wrap Top, $23 (normally $59), Nordstrom

K. Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody, $10 (normally $20), Amazon

Halogen Open Front Pocket Cardigan, $29 (normally $79), Nordstrom

Cyber Monday Watch Deals

No doubt about it: Watches can be expensive. So, like TVs, you can save hundreds by snagging a new watch on Cyber Monday. Watches that normally cost well over $100 are discounted to more affordable prices, making this a great time to snag the perfect gift for a watch-loving guy this holiday season.

Seiko Two Tone Diamond Bezel Dress Watch, $199 (normally $425), Amazon

Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch, $53 (normally $82), Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Ladies Watch, $98 (normally $131), Bed Bath & Beyond

Michael Kors Pyper Leather Strap Watch, $85 (normally $150), Nordstrom

Up to 35 percent off best-selling watch styles on Amazon

30 percent off everything with code BF30 at Fossil

Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Beauty lovers rejoice: Cyber Monday beauty deals (including 20 percent off continuing Glossier Black Friday deals) are going strong this weekend. Shop smart by looking for discounts on big ticket items like anti-aging creams and beauty gadgets.

Glossier Boy Brow, $13 (normally $16), Glossier

Serious Skincare InstA-Tox Instant Wrinkle Smoothing Serum, $46 with code CYBER (normally $62), Skinstore

This is one of Kathie Lee Gifford's favorite things and it rarely goes on sale! She uses it as a base before putting on her makeup. Hoda's favorite hair duo, Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner, are on sale at Overstock for $51.

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $219 (normally $400), eBay

LIfeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set, $25 (normally $39), Amazon

Take 25 percent off everything for Cyber Monday deals with code WEEKEND at Dermstore

Up to 60 percent off select beauty items at Nordstrom

Select mascaras are $10 only right now at Ulta

Save 40 percent on Anastasia Beverly Hills products at Ulta

