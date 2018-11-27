Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

If you missed out on Black Friday shopping last weekend, don't worry because you can still snag things you might want at pretty amazing prices.

Whether you're still working through your list of people to buy gifts for or you just want to treat yourself, there are plenty of post-Cyber Monday sales that last all week long. In fact, Amazon is calling it "Cyber Monday Deals Week."

From vacuums to headphones to boots, no matter what you're looking for we want to make sure that you get the best deal possible. Here are a bunch of awesome discounts that are still going on right now. Don't miss them, we're sure these things will sell out soon!

Tech Deals

From wireless headphones that are 30 percent off right now to a Chromebook that's also 30 percent off, there are still plenty of amazing tech deals. Update your own tech game or give these items as tech gifts, either way you can't beat these prices.

1. All-new Echo Dot, $30 (normally $50), Amazon

2. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 ($149), Amazon

3. Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3, $129 (usually $200), Walmart

Home Deals

Whether you need new vacuum or just want a new vibe in your living room, a lot of home stores are still offering great sales post-Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your house in top shape for the new year! Or, grab a home gift for your favorite future interior designer.

1. Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (normally $500), Amazon

2. Clay Alder Home Toston 36-inch Coffee Table, $100 (normally $164), Overstock

3. Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum, $170 (usually $299), Walmart

Kitchen Deals

Retailers like Wayfair and Overstock are offering sales on household goods all week long. It's a great way to get your kitchen ready for the holidays!

1. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Cooker Nano, $64 (normally $99), Amazon

2. Initiatives 20 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, $60 (usually $120), Wayfair

3. KitchenAid 4.5-quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer, $199 (usually $400), Overstock

Fashion Deals

Watches, sweaters and boots all make great gifts for fashionistas! And don't forget to grab yourself something too. Check out the amazing sales happening at Nordstorm (like this Kate Spade purse), Macy's, Banana Republic and more.

1. Vincero Luxury Women's Wrist Watch, $90 (normally $129), Amazon

2. Time and Tru women's sculpted jegging, $16 (usually $18), Walmart

3. CozyChic Lite Calypso wrap cardigan, $66 (usually $98), Nordstrom

4. Nike men's pullover fleece hoodie, $35 (usually $45), Macy's

5. Kristin Classic Slim Ugg boots, $110 (usually $150), Nordstrom

6. Steve Madden Jestik over-the-knee boots, $70 (usually $100), Zappos

Beauty Deals

For all the beauty lovers out there, we found tons of incredible gift sets available right now and deals on some of our favorite skin care finds. At Dermstore, SkinMedica and EltaMD products are currently 20 percent off.

1. Tarte Cosmetics passport to paradise collector's set, $48 ($291 value), Dermstore

2. Best of Kiehl's set, $39 ($66 value), Nordstrom

3. Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health rechargeable electric toothbrush, $75 (usually $90), Amazon

4. SkinMedica Dermal Repair Cream, $103 (usually $129), Dermstore

Noteworthy Amazon Deals

Amazon is still offering tons of deals across categories for the rest of Cyber Week. They're even featuring new product discounts every day on everything from tech to fashion to toys.

1. Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart TV, $130 (usually $180), Amazon

2. Echo (2nd Generation), $90 (usually $120), Amazon

3. Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $129 (usually $200), Amazon

4. Echo Dot with Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit, $70 (usually $120), Amazon

Noteworthy Walmart Deals

Whether you're looking for a new Xbox, an electric toothbrush or a shaver, Walmart has huge discounts happing right now. Check out their Cyber Week deals for low prices on electronics, necessities and many cool gift ideas.

1. Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $40 (usually $65), Walmart

2. Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Foil Shaver, $170 (usually $290), Walmart

3. Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $219 (usually $299), Walmart

4. Gillette Limited Edition Mach3 Turbo Razor Gift Pack, $20 (usually $30), Walmart

