These Sunday deals will get you warmed up for Cyber Monday

You may want to move Sunday brunch to next week. Today, retailers are pulling out all the stops to keep the Black Friday momentum going. In fact, some of these deals are as good as what you'll see on Cyber Monday. And since they're all available online, you won't miss out if you can't reschedule those brunch plans. Shop while you're waiting for your waiter to bring the next round of mimosas!

Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals week is in full force, with 50 percent off coats for men, women and kids, up to 50 percent off Adidas, and up to 80 percent off top Kindle reads.

If you voice shop with Alexa (if you don't own one we wrote an entire article on why you should), enjoy exclusive access to Cyber Monday deals starting at 5:00 p.m. PT Sunday.

Our pick: Pink Platinum Girls Printed Snowsuit, $28 (normally $85), Amazon

Our pick: HP Probook 14" Laptop, $250 (normally $450), Amazon

Our pick: Holiday Cards, $0.75 each, Amazon

Our pick: Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Essential Oils, $13 (normally $32), Amazon

Our pick: Personalized Calendar, Buy one get two free, Amazon

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is going strong. Right now you can get an extra 20 percent off selected sale items. see our favorites below.

Our pick: UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers, $$72 (normally $120), Nordstrom

Our pick: Rosie Pope 5-pack Bodysuits, $19 (normally $32), Nordstrom

Our pick: Le Creuset Stoneware French Press, $50 (normally $63), Nordstrom

Net-A-Porter

When this retailer we love has a sale, it's a big deal. Save up to 50 percent on luxury fashions your friends will want to borrow.

Our pick: J.Crew Hooded Cashmere Sweater, $75 (was $150), Net-A-Porter

Our pick: FRAME Fringed Cable-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Scarf, $88 (was $175), Net-A-Porter

Roku

Save $20 on the newest streaming technology from Roku now through Cyber Monday.

Roku Streaming Stick+, $50 (was $70), Roku

H&M

Keep shopping the new Black Friday Collection (offered for a limited time), and save up to 70 percent on other must-have looks.

Our pick: Girls Black Washed-Out Treggings, $7 (was $15), H&M

Our pick: Men's Padded Running Vest, $30 (was $50), H&M

Zazzle

Continue to enjoy 20 percent off site wide and take 60 percent off custom mugs with code ZAZZLESALE60.

Our pick: Simple Six Photo Collage Christmas Coffee Mug, $7 (was $17), Zazzle

Our pick: Personalized Keep Calm Mug, $6 (was $16), Zazzle

Birchbox

Spend at least $75 this Sunday and save 25 percent!

Our pick: Philosophy Glowing All The Way Set, $67 ($161 value), Birchbox

Our pick: CHI Air Expert Golden Sparkle Set, $75 ($130 value), Birchbox

AllModern

Today is the last day to score deals like 70 percent off accent chairs, sofas, rugs and more. Also, look for $40 ottomans and $75 dressers and chests.

Our pick: Magnifying Makeup Wall Mirror, 33 percent off, AllModern

Our pick: Claudia Storage Bench with Cushion, 48 percent off, AllModern

Joss & Main

Today is the last day to save up to 80 percent and the first day to use code SAVE30 to take an additional 30 percent off.

Our pick: Faux Spruce Christmas Tree with White Lights, $59 (was $120), Joss & Main

Our pick: All Season Down Alternative Reversible Blanket, $28 (was $64), Joss & Main

Bellacor

On these six exclusive doorbusters, TODAY readers save an additional 25 percent (for up to 60 percent off total) with code TODAY25.

Our pick: Rachael Ray Cucina 16-Piece Set in Red, $52 (was $140), Bellacor

Our pick: 251 First Cotton Sateen Twin Down Alternative All Season Weight Comforter, $71 (was $149), Bellacor

Our pick: Melrose International Brown and Black Lantern (Set of Two), $61 (was $101), Bellacor

Our pick: 251 First Kenwood Vintage Gold Four-Light Lantern, $105 (was $164), Bellacor

