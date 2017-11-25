Still shopping? These are the Cyber Monday Deals you can get on Saturday

share tweet pin email

You'll want to think twice before sleeping in this Saturday: Retailers consider it Black Friday round two, and so should you. Without further adieu, here are a few Saturday sales we think you'll want to know about. The best part? You can shop all of them while enjoying breakfast in bed.

Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday Deals week hasn't slowed down! Today they are offering 30 percent off all Bowflex products, 30 percent off Columbia down jackets for men and women, and up to 40 percent off electronic toys like drones.

Our pick: Philips Air Fryer, $110 (normally $250), Amazon

Our pick: Samsonite Omni 28 Inch Spinner, $100 (normally $360), Amazon

Our pick: Burts Bees Baby Organic Holiday Zip Sleeper, $9 (normally $12), Amazon

Our pick: Anker Soundcore Water Resistant Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $32 (normally $40), Amazon

Zazzle

Take advantage of remaining Black Friday sales, 20 percent off site wide and 60 percent off custom pillows.

Our pick: Baby Stats Throw Pillow, $13 (was $32), Zazzle

Zazzle

Our pick: Rustic Instagram Photo Collage Throw Pillow, $13 (was $32), Zazzle

Zazzle

Nordstrom Rack

For the first time ever, NordstromRack.com is featuring more than 150 doorbusters throughout the weekend. Doorbuster prices start at $10, and there's no minimum purchase to qualify for free shipping (through Cyber Monday). It gets better. Take an extra 30 percent off all red tag clearance items Saturday and Sunday.

Our pick: Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon Backpack, $80 (was $200), Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Our pick: Men's Hudson Jeans Slim Straight Jeans, $60 (were $196), Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

H&M

Continue to shop the limited-edition Black Friday Collection (think black chic with pops of color), and save up to 70 percent on select items.

Our pick: Shirt Dress, $15 (was $25), H&M

H&M

Our pick: Soft Ballet Flats, $25 (were $50), H&M

H&M

Dermstore

Save 25 percent on more than two dozen brands like Dermalogical, Luzern, Sachajuan and Juice Beauty with code: WEEKEND.

Our pick: Dermalogica Anti-Aging Power Trio, $44 (was $58), Dermstore

Dermstore.com

Our pick: Juice Beauty Tinted Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30, $22 (was $29), Dermstore

Dermstore

Saks OFF 5TH

Our pick: Michael Michael Kors Muffler Scarf, $18 (was $55), Saks OFF 5TH

Saks OFF 5TH

Houzz

Save up to 70 percent on essential holiday decor now through Sunday.

Our pick: Pre-lit Alaskan Spruce Christmas Tree, 64 percent off, Houzz

Houzz

Our pick: Commercial LED Christmas Rope Lights, 63 percent off, Houzz

Houzz

Pact

Stock up on sustainably-sourced organic cotton tops or bottoms through Monday. The entire site is 30 percent off, but expect many staples to be at least 50 percent off.

Our pick: Leggings, $15 (normally $30), Pact

dalton campbell

Our pick: Women's Underwear, 56 percent off, Pact

dalton campbell

Sonos

Take more than $100 off select models of wireless speakers from Sonos. The offer is good through Cyber Monday but don't wait. They may sell out!

Our pick: PLAY:1, $149 (was $267), Sonos

Sonos.com

Coros

Coros only makes one thing, but they make it well. Their bicycle helmet, which is 40 percent off through Monday, is the only helmet with a wireless remote and an emergency alert system.

LINX Smart Cycling Helmet, $120 (was $200), Coros

This Bar Saves Lives

We love that Kristen Bell is a co-founder of this company that uses some of its profits to fight malnutrition around the world.

This Bar Saves Lives Variety Pack, 25 percent off, Amazon

Target

Saturday and Sunday, save $25 when you spend $75 or more on holiday decor. No code or coupons needed!

Our pick: Philips 6 ft. Pre-lit Slim Artificial Christmas Birch, $60 (was $100), Target

Target.com

Our pick: Wondershop Rotating Artificial Tree Stand, $40 (was $50), Target

Target.com

American Heirloom

Pay homage to your home state with one of American Heirloom's signature cutting boards. Now through Cyber Monday they're 20 percent off, and you get free personalization! Find them on Amazon or AHeirloom.com where the code AHHOLIDAY gets you free shipping.

ISlide

You have 24 hours to score these customizable slides as seen on the feet of Justin Bieber, Madonna and Dwyane Wade for 30 percent off.

ISlide Sandal, $35 (was $50), ISlide

ISLide

Marcelli Formaggi

Shop small online by supporting artisanal importers this Small Business Saturday.

Our pick: Honey Sampler, $16 (was $25), Marcelli Formaggi

Marcelli Formaggi

Our pick: Olive Wood Handled Cheese Board, $25 (was $40), Marcelli Formaggi

ROSA GOLD

Spend $75 or more on these cosy blanket scarves we featured in our 2016 last-minute holiday gift guide and receive a free monogrammed beret (a $30 value). Use code: SATURDAYBERET