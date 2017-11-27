Knock out your entire holiday list with Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale

share tweet pin email

Wondering what to get the girl (or guy) who has everything this holiday? Or maybe it's a gift for your own or someone else's kid that will actually be put to use this winter.

Regardless of who it is you're shopping for (and how tall the order), Nordstrom has something that will fit the (now very discounted) bill. Read on for 15 crowd-pleasing gifts, all marked down (many with an additional 20 percent off) this Cyber Monday.

Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, now $56, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Marked down from $89, this pure cashmere crewneck from Halogen is as soft as it is stylish. Gift it in one (or a few) of the 13 shades to the sophisticate in your life.

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press, now $50, Nordstrom

Le Creuset kitchenware is the kind of kitchenware you actually want to display around your home. Holiday guests will be equally impressed when you make them fresh French press coffee with this beautiful piece (that was originally $63).

Marc Fisher Yommi Chelsea Bootie, now $104, Nordstrom

afront / Nordstrom

Fashion meets function in this Chelsea boot from Marc Fisher (marked down from $189), which comes in five different shades/finishes and can be worn with just about anything — a true wardrobe staple!

MAC Look in a Box Baby Be Cool Mini Lip Kit, now $20, Nordstrom

This four-piece set from MAC cosmetics contains two lipsticks and two lipglasses in a range of beige and pink shades (marked down from $27). Give it to the girl who has everything, or split it up to make two gifts at only $10 a pop!

Impressions Vanity Co. Touch Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror, now $29, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Give her the star treatment with this touch-sensitive light-up LED mirror from Impressions Vanity Co. Marked down from $59, it has a convenient groove at the bottom for storing all of her go-tos.

Panacea Drusy Tassel Earrings, now $17, Nordstrom

p / Nordstrom

This set of drusy quartz and silk-tassel earrings from Panacea (marked down from $36) ooze elegance. Give them to the lady-about-town (and anyone else who deserves a night of feeling special).

Fluid Wide Leg Pants, now $53, Nordstrom

We love these wide leg pants (which were originally $99) because they are perfect for spicing up a work wardrobe or adding an extra layer of chic to your holiday top.

Ugg Hendrickson Chukka Boot, now $72, Nordstrom

afront / Nordstrom

This boot from Ugg (marked down from $150) is designed with a Treadlite sole and EnerG cushioning for maximum comfort. It comes in four different shades/finishes, and the chestnut (shown) version is dressy enough for the office, yet casual enough for the weekend.

Clinique for Men Great Skin to Go Kit for Normal to Oily Skin, now $20, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This travel-friendly kit from Clinique for Men (marked down from $36) includes the brand’s oil-control face wash, face scrub, oil-control mattifying moisturizer and anti-age eye cream. Give it to the guy who’s always on the go.

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Aspect Backpack, now $42, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Wondering what to get the whippersnapper in your family? This sleek backpack from Herschel is large enough to hold most laptops, but it won’t stick out or weigh your giftee down, making it ideal for high school and college students.

UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers, $72 (normally $120), Nordstrom

They'er soooo soooooft. (And they were originally $120.)

The North Face PrimaLoft Hooded Jacket, now $74, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This hooded jacket from the North Face (marked down from $99) features high-tech ThermoBall technology powered by PrimaLoft insulation for keeping kids warm and dry. Scoop it up in one of three patterns (we love this snowflake one!).

Tucker + Tate Blanket Sleeper, now $14, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Give the gift of sweet dreams with this adorable and cozy sleeper from Tucker + Tate (marked down from $29). It’s available in two different patterns for boys and two for girls.

Hunter Davison Rain Boot, now $42, Nordstrom

afront / Nordstrom

Keep them guarded during rainy season with this puddle-proof boot from Hunter (marked down from $70). It comes in Pink and Blue/Green and has adjustable buckle closures for easy dressing.

Google Home Voice Activated Speaker, now $79, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Take your household (or someone else’s) to the next level with this hands-free, voice-activated speaker from Google (marked down from $129). It’s like having your own personal assistant.

Concavo Cheese Board Set, now $33, Nordstrom

Give the hostess with the mostess something to get excited about with this cheese board set from Concavo (marked down from $50). It features a built-in knife drawer for easy keeping (and access).

Nordstrom at Home Fan Ombre Jacquard Bath Towel, now $14, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This jacquard-print bath towel from Nordstrom’s home collection (marked down from $29) is as plush as it is polished. Give it in one of three shades, or several to mix and match (there are also hand towels and wash cloths).

Himalayan Trading Post Double Wick Tree Bark Candle, now $37, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Add a touch of nature to someone’s home with this rustic tree bark candle from Himalayan Trading Post (marked down from $50). It’s available in three scents: sugared lemon, mountain forest and evergreen.