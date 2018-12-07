Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You don't have to pay top dollar to find a thoughtful gift. Sometimes the best gifts can even be found at your local drugstore.

If your friend or family member loves beauty or movies or hosting parties, you can easily use those themes to create a fun gift basket or grab some cute stocking stuffers.

TODAY Contributor Jill Martin stopped by with drugstore gift picks that can work for a wide range of people on your list.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Vista Shops Leather RFID Blocker and Card Holder, $15 (originally $50), TODAY Deals

This stylish leather wallet is also a smart buy. According to the company it comes with a hidden RFID chip to protect your personal information while you're on the go. With an exclusive 70 percent off discount for TODAY viewers, it's also a great budget pick.

Spa Night Drugstore Gifts

For your friends who appreciate some good "me time" or could use a little relaxation in their life, grab them all the necessities for a good home spa night.

1. Charcoal & Black Sugar Freeman Feeling Beautiful Polishing Mask, $6, Walmart

This mask is meant to exfoliate, purify and soften your skin. Get one for you and one for your friend with this inexpensive pack.

2. 20 No Crease Hair Ties, $8, Amazon

Pull back your hair with this fun assortment of hair ties. We love all of the color and print options.

3. Oheya Cat Ear Headband, $5 (usually $7), Walmart

This adorable cat headband is the perfect accessory for keeping hair out of the way while you give yourself a facial.

4. Onyx Bathhouse "OMG A Unicorn" Bath Bomb, $3 (usually $4), Walmart

Who doesn't love a nice relaxing bath bomb? Especially one that smells like strawberry and juniper.

5. e.l.f. Cosmetics Holiday 50 Color Eye and Face Palette, $15, Walmart

This makeup palette includes 40 eyeshadows, five blushes and five bronzers. This is a great gift for any beauty lover.

Mini Kit Drugstore Gifts

Mini kits are a great drugstore find. They make awesome gifts because they have a variety of items for a good price.

1. Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection 5 Piece Gift Set, $25, Amazon

This gift is perfect for the guy in your life who is hard to shop for. The shaving kit was specifically made for men with sensitive skin.

2. Nail Clippers Set, $13, Amazon

These nail tools come in a cute case and they make a really good stocking stuffer. The kit has everything you need for a home manicure.

3. Hair & Beard Comb + Brush Set for Men, $20, Amazon

Guys will surely appreciate this nice grooming kit. It includes a sandalwood comb and a boar bristle brush.

Movie Night Drugstore Gifts

If you have a friend or relative who loves watching movies, then get them everything they need for the ultimate movie night!

1. Good Luck Sock Women's Hollywood Movies Socks, $10, Amazon

These Hollywood themed socks are so fun! Perfect for cozying up on the couch and watching a favorite flick.

2. Butter Lovers ACT II Microwave Popcorn 3-Pack, $11, Walmart

What moviegoer doesn't need popcorn? The ultimate cinema snack is very affordable and can be found at almost any drugstore.

3. Hershey's Chocolate Candy Bar Variety Pack, $12, Amazon

A movie is way more enjoyable with your favorite candy. This variety pack of candy bars will last for a few movie nights!

Host/Hostess Drugstore Gifts

Shopping for a host or hostess? You don't have to spend a lot to find something they will love.

1. Bamboo Storage Tea Box & TAZO Tea Set, $18, Amazon

Not only is this tea storage box a nice gift, but it also comes with an assortment of 20 Tazo tea bags.

2. Stonebriar Top Shelf Wine Glass, $15, Walmart

If your sister is always the one hosting the family gatherings, then this is the perfect gift. This wine glass reads, "A sister is a friend forever." If you're looking for something less specific, you can check out even more decorated wine glass options.

3. Holiday Time Dog Toys Stocking, $5 (usually $8), Walmart

If your host has a dog, then these holiday dog toys could make a thoughtful gift. They're also a great idea for your own fur baby.

Personalized Drugstore Gifts

Personalized gifts always show that a lot of thought went into a gift. These will surely make the receiver feel special.

1. 5x7 Personalized Photo Desk Calendar, $15, Walmart

This personalized calendar is very sweet and special. It would make a great addition to anyone's desk.

2. Personalized Picture Christmas Ornament, $8 (usually $12), Walmart

A personalized ornament is a sentimental gift idea that your loved one can hang on their tree for years to come.

