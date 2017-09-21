13 new books you'll want to curl up with this fall

share tweet pin email

Looking for the ultimate autumnal accessory? Try a good book.

Whether you’re relaxing by a fire or commuting to work, a great read is the perfect fall complement (besides chunky scarves and chic rain boots, of course).

From exciting thrillers to historical fiction to deeply personal memoirs, you’re guaranteed to find a gem on this list, no matter your genre of choice.

FICTION

This engrossing thriller follows 15-year-old Milly, who had to turn her mother into the police for murder. But even though she’s given a fresh start with new identity, new family, and new school, Milly finds that she can’t completely escape her dark, disturbing past — and wonders how much her mother’s killer instinct has been passed down to her.

'Good Me Bad Me' by Ali Land, $16, Amazon

Reese Witherspoon just chose this novel as a selection for her book club, so you know it’s full of intrigue and drama worthy of the big screen. Mia, a mysterious single mother, arrives in the peaceful suburb of Shaker Heights, sending rule-following Elena’s life into turmoil. When a custody battle brings the two mothers to a face-off, it leads to the revelation of dark secrets and devastating results that neither expected.

'Little Fires Everywhere' by Celeste Ng, $16, Amazon

Named Amazon's Best Book of September 2017, this novel stars Lois Clary, a software developer who works such long hours that some of her only human contact is with the brothers who run the takeout restaurant she orders dinner from every night. But when they’re forced to flee the country due to visa issues, Lois is entrusted with the brothers’ “magical” sourdough starter. In a new side job as a baker, she discovers a newfound passion that takes her on a quirky, life-changing journey.

'Sourdough: A Novel' by Robin Sloan, $18, Amazon

Fans of historical fiction will enjoy diving into bestselling author Kris Radish’s latest saga. Centering on Briar Logan, a courageous woman living on the western frontier in the 1860s, the novel follows her dangerous quest to save her kidnapped husband. Along the way, she and her unlikely friends encounter gold thieves, lawless men, and more dangerous surprises, making for a page-turning, timeless adventure.

'A Dangerous Woman From Nowhere' by Kris Radish, $13, Amazon

Called a “masterpiece” by Stephen King, this bestselling debut novel follows 14-year-old Turtle Alveston, who is being raised by her survivalist father in almost total isolation in the California woods. When she decides to break free, she must use her survivalist skills to plan her escape.

'My Absolute Darling' by Gabriel Tallent, $16, Amazon

Dylan Michaels, a young doctor in Portland who’s about to be engaged to her longtime boyfriend, has a picture-perfect life. Or so it seems. Racked with guilt over the role she played in her sister’s death years ago, Dylan realizes she must confront her past — and rediscover herself — if she wants a chance to move forward with her partner, who has a secrets of his own.

'Perfectly Undone' by Jaime Raintree (Available October 3, 2017), $11, Amazon

Author Alice Hoffman follows up her bestselling book, "Practical Magic", with a bewitching prequel providing the background story of Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances, as well as their brother Vincent. Growing up in New York City, the siblings are unaware of their magical powers. But that changes when they visit their Aunt Isabelle in Massachusetts. If you haven’t read (or watched!) "Practical Magic," you’ll still be able to enjoy this spellbinding tale.

'The Rules of Magic' by Alice Hoffman (Available October 10, 2017), $19, Amazon

From the award-winning creator of "Mad Men," Matthew Weiner, comes an exciting debut novel with a fast-paced plot and plenty of suspense. Mark and Karen have built a privileged life in Manhattan with the perfect daughter to match, until a stranger threatens to ruin it all. Chances are you’ll finish this short read in one sitting.

'Heather, The Totality' by Matthew Weiner (Available November 7, 2017), $23, Amazon

MEMOIRS

Raised in Atlanta at the height of the crack epidemic in the 1980s, Pat was a mother of two by age 15. But she was determined to build a better life for her children, learning to hustle and use her sense of humor as a way out. In this eye-opening memoir, Williams, now a standup comedian known as Ms. Pat, gives readers insight into what it’s really like to be young black woman growing up in America.

'Rabbit: The Autobiography' of Ms. Pat by Patricia Williams, $16, Amazon

Hillary Clinton’s new book offers a frank, insightful, and at times funny recollection of her run for president as the country's first female nominee. Whether or not you agree with her assessment of the election or her politics, this is a must-read for anyone interested in what led to the results on Nov. 8.

'What Happened' by Hillary Rodham Clinton, $18, Amazon

With rave reviews from Amazon customers, this “Modern Love” essay-turned-memoir is one of the most buzzed-about books of fall. If you’ve enjoyed memoirs about troubled childhoods (think "Glass Castle"), you’ll love this brave and vulnerable novel — the author's first — that touches on themes of family, love and survival.

'I’m the One Who Got Away' by Andrea Jarrell, $13, Amazon

There’s no question Jenna and Barbara had a unique upbringing — watching their grandfather and father become POTUS, living in the White House, and spending their college years under the watchful eye of the Secret Service. Now, they’re telling their side of the story — the parts that the tabloids didn’t cover —including surprising family stories, wild adventures, and the highs and lows of living in the public eye.

'Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life', by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush (Available October 24, 2017), $19, Amazon

POETRY

Immerse yourself in the words and artwork from The New York Times bestselling author of 2014’s "Milk and Honey." Divided into five chapters and illustrated by the author, the long-awaited poetry collection explores themes ranging from love, loss, femininity, migration, and more.

'The Sun and her Flowers' by Rupi Kaur, $10, Amazon