Here are all the best Black Friday deals of 2017 (so far)

Black Friday is just days away and new deals are being announced by the minute—but we're here to help so you can spend Thanksgiving week relaxing, not researching.

TODAY has sorted through the sea of sales for your ultimate Black Friday guide—please note, some of the deals start NOW! (And keep checking TODAY.com/shop throughout the week to see new and updated deals for Saturday, Sunday and Cyber Monday.)

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday deals technically started last Friday, but you can check out their Black Friday Deals Week page daily for Deals of the Day. Reports from the company have promised to discount everything from TV's to Amazon Alexa products to laptops.

Our favorite deal for Tuesday November 21st is this that you can get up to 35% off all Paw Patrol toys for kids.

Paw Patrol Mission Paw Air Controller, $25 (normally $35), Amazon

You can also voice shop with Alexa to access exclusive deals a few hours before they're offered to the general public. Black Friday deals start at 8 p.m. EST, Nov. 22 with new deals added every day through the holiday season.

Our pick: Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $90 (normally $120), Amazon

Our pick: Xpatee Kitchen Tongs with Silicon Tips, $15 for 3 (normally $70 for 3), Amazon

Our pick: Roku Smart LED TV, $150 (normally $200), Amazon

Houzz

Houzz has yet to release all of its Black Friday deals, but the company confirms 75% off Farmhouse Favorites and up to 80% off area rugs and kitchen bestsellers. Right now they are having a Black Friday Preview Sale with up to 80% off everything from bar stools to lighting.

Our pick: Herringbone Weave Monogrammed Bathrobe, $53 (normally $152), Houzz

Our pick: Happy Holidays Doormat, $32 (normally $43), Houzz

Dermstore

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, Dermstore is having a pre-Black Friday event of 25% off site wide savings with the code GIVE at checkout.

Our pick: Miracle Workers: Customized Kit for Curly Hair, $48 (normally $66), Dermstore

Lord & Taylor

Deals start Nov. 21 and run through Sunday, Nov. 26. For example, save $130 on cashmere sweaters and up to 70% on puffer jackets. On Monday, they are having a 40% off Pre-Black Friday sale.

Our pick: Knit Cashmere Turtleneck, $40 (normally $174), Lord & Taylor

LordandTaylor.com

Our pick: Calvin Klein Faux Fur-Trimmed Puffer Coat, $168 (normally $280), Lord & Taylor

LordandTaylor.com

Gilt

Black Friday sales at Gilt start on Thanksgiving with an extra 50% off cashmere, outerwear and cold weather accessories. In the evening, “Flash Finds” begin at 90% off. Also, footwear will be an extra 40% off. Take advantage of free shipping all day on Friday, Nov. 24. If you can't wait, check out our favorites on super-sale now!

Our pick: Cole Haan Down Coat, $105 (normally $300), Gilt

Saks OFF 5TH

Deals at Saks Off Fifth officially start Nov. 21 with 50% off cashmere, cold weather accessories and outerwear. Select designer jeans will be $90 and under. Take an additional 50% off already reduced women's designer apparel and 70% off fine jewelry. Free shipping all day Friday, Nov. 24.

Our pick: 7 for All Mankind Ankle Jeans, $90 (normally $189), Saks OFF 5TH

Our pick: T Tahari Fiona Collared Coat, $168 (normally $400), Saks OFF 5TH

Huckberry

Huckberry is a San Francisco-based online retailer that marries men's gear with inspiration in a unique magazine-like format. Expect Black Friday savings of 20%-55% off popular new items from Nov. 22—Nov. 27. Right now they have a few favorites already on sale; see our picks below!

Our pick: Matador Transit Duffel, $30 (normally $50), Huckberry

Huckberry

Our pick: Sunski Yubas Sunglasses, 30% off, Huckberry

Huckberry.com

Macy's

Save 20% on Black Friday (and pre-Black Friday) shopping now through Friday, Nov. 25 with code: HURRY. Then, starting at 5 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving, shop dozens of doorbusters at Macys.com/BlackFriday. Get free shipping when you spend $49 or more.

Our pick: Sperry's Women's Saltwater Duck Booties, 40% off, Macy's

Macys.com

Our pick: Martha Stewart Collection Plush Bathrobe, $20 (normally $60), Macy's

Macys.com

French Connection

Between Nov. 19—Nov. 28, save 40% site-wide at French Connection with code FCBF40. It's one of our favorite U.K.-based fashion brands and the place to look if you want quality European fashions at doable prices.

www.frenchconnection.com

Etsy

This is the first year Etsy is promoting Cyber Week sales. Deals vary per seller and start at 1 p.m. EST on Nov. 21 and go through Dec. 1.

Our pick: Ear Climber Earrings, 25% off, Etsy

Etsy

Our pick: Leather Oxford Flats, 25% off, Etsy

Etsy

Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us

Black Friday deals at Toys R' Us (featuring most of the in-store offers) start online at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Our pick: Magformers Power Vehicle set, $90 (normally $240), Toys 'R' Us

Our pick: All BabyGanics products, buy one get one free, Babies 'R' Us

Toysrus.com

Target

Enjoy free shipping on nearly everything all weekend! REDcard holders get exclusive access to more than 150 online Black Friday deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 22. Target is also having a Black Friday Sneak Peak right now with many items up to 50% off.

Our pick: YULU Spy Code Games, 50% off, Target

Our pick: Amazon Echo Dot, $30 (normally $50), Target

Target.com

Office Depot

Online-only Black Friday sales start at 12:01 a.m. EST Thanksgiving. Right now they are having Black Friday pre-sales on everything from printers to furniture.

Our pick: HP 14-inch Laptop with Intel Inside & Microsoft Office, $168 (normally $300), Office Depot

Our pick: Samsung 32-inch HD Monitor, $170 (normally $300), Office Depot

Office Depot

We will continue to populate this list as the week goes on so check back in daily!