Here are all the best Black Friday deals of 2017 (so far)

Black Friday is just days away and new deals are being announced by the minute—but we're here to help so you can spend Thanksgiving week relaxing, not researching.
TODAY has sorted through the sea of sales for your ultimate Black Friday guide—please note, some of the deals start NOW! (And keep checking TODAY.com/shop throughout the week to see new and updated deals for Saturday, Sunday and Cyber Monday.)
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday deals technically started last Friday, but you can check out their Black Friday Deals Week page daily for Deals of the Day. Reports from the company have promised to discount everything from TV's to Amazon Alexa products to laptops.
Our favorite deal for Tuesday November 21st is this that you can get up to 35% off all Paw Patrol toys for kids.
Paw Patrol Mission Paw Air Controller, $25 (normally $35), Amazon
You can also voice shop with Alexa to access exclusive deals a few hours before they're offered to the general public. Black Friday deals start at 8 p.m. EST, Nov. 22 with new deals added every day through the holiday season.
Our pick: Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $90 (normally $120), Amazon
Our pick: Xpatee Kitchen Tongs with Silicon Tips, $15 for 3 (normally $70 for 3), Amazon
Our pick: Roku Smart LED TV, $150 (normally $200), Amazon
Houzz
Houzz has yet to release all of its Black Friday deals, but the company confirms 75% off Farmhouse Favorites and up to 80% off area rugs and kitchen bestsellers. Right now they are having a Black Friday Preview Sale with up to 80% off everything from bar stools to lighting.
Our pick: Herringbone Weave Monogrammed Bathrobe, $53 (normally $152), Houzz
Our pick: Happy Holidays Doormat, $32 (normally $43), Houzz
Dermstore
Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, Dermstore is having a pre-Black Friday event of 25% off site wide savings with the code GIVE at checkout.
Our pick: Miracle Workers: Customized Kit for Curly Hair, $48 (normally $66), Dermstore
Lord & Taylor
Deals start Nov. 21 and run through Sunday, Nov. 26. For example, save $130 on cashmere sweaters and up to 70% on puffer jackets. On Monday, they are having a 40% off Pre-Black Friday sale.
Our pick: Knit Cashmere Turtleneck, $40 (normally $174), Lord & Taylor
Our pick: Calvin Klein Faux Fur-Trimmed Puffer Coat, $168 (normally $280), Lord & Taylor
Gilt
Black Friday sales at Gilt start on Thanksgiving with an extra 50% off cashmere, outerwear and cold weather accessories. In the evening, “Flash Finds” begin at 90% off. Also, footwear will be an extra 40% off. Take advantage of free shipping all day on Friday, Nov. 24. If you can't wait, check out our favorites on super-sale now!
Our pick: Cole Haan Down Coat, $105 (normally $300), Gilt
Saks OFF 5TH
Deals at Saks Off Fifth officially start Nov. 21 with 50% off cashmere, cold weather accessories and outerwear. Select designer jeans will be $90 and under. Take an additional 50% off already reduced women's designer apparel and 70% off fine jewelry. Free shipping all day Friday, Nov. 24.
Our pick: 7 for All Mankind Ankle Jeans, $90 (normally $189), Saks OFF 5TH
Our pick: T Tahari Fiona Collared Coat, $168 (normally $400), Saks OFF 5TH
Huckberry
Huckberry is a San Francisco-based online retailer that marries men's gear with inspiration in a unique magazine-like format. Expect Black Friday savings of 20%-55% off popular new items from Nov. 22—Nov. 27. Right now they have a few favorites already on sale; see our picks below!
Our pick: Matador Transit Duffel, $30 (normally $50), Huckberry
Our pick: Sunski Yubas Sunglasses, 30% off, Huckberry
Macy's
Save 20% on Black Friday (and pre-Black Friday) shopping now through Friday, Nov. 25 with code: HURRY. Then, starting at 5 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving, shop dozens of doorbusters at Macys.com/BlackFriday. Get free shipping when you spend $49 or more.
Our pick: Sperry's Women's Saltwater Duck Booties, 40% off, Macy's
Our pick: Martha Stewart Collection Plush Bathrobe, $20 (normally $60), Macy's
French Connection
Between Nov. 19—Nov. 28, save 40% site-wide at French Connection with code FCBF40. It's one of our favorite U.K.-based fashion brands and the place to look if you want quality European fashions at doable prices.
Etsy
This is the first year Etsy is promoting Cyber Week sales. Deals vary per seller and start at 1 p.m. EST on Nov. 21 and go through Dec. 1.
Our pick: Ear Climber Earrings, 25% off, Etsy
Our pick: Leather Oxford Flats, 25% off, Etsy
Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us
Black Friday deals at Toys R' Us (featuring most of the in-store offers) start online at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Our pick: Magformers Power Vehicle set, $90 (normally $240), Toys 'R' Us
Our pick: All BabyGanics products, buy one get one free, Babies 'R' Us
Target
Enjoy free shipping on nearly everything all weekend! REDcard holders get exclusive access to more than 150 online Black Friday deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 22. Target is also having a Black Friday Sneak Peak right now with many items up to 50% off.
Our pick: YULU Spy Code Games, 50% off, Target
Our pick: Amazon Echo Dot, $30 (normally $50), Target
Office Depot
Online-only Black Friday sales start at 12:01 a.m. EST Thanksgiving. Right now they are having Black Friday pre-sales on everything from printers to furniture.
Our pick: HP 14-inch Laptop with Intel Inside & Microsoft Office, $168 (normally $300), Office Depot
Our pick: Samsung 32-inch HD Monitor, $170 (normally $300), Office Depot
We will continue to populate this list as the week goes on so check back in daily!