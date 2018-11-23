Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Love it or hate it, Black Friday deals are here to stay.

Throughout Black Friday 2017, retailers saw over $7.9 billion in sales online alone, according to Adobe Analytics. Last year, Adobe also reported that the highest Black Friday discounts were on computers, TVs and toys. And, the weekend between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday 2017, about 174 million Americans shopped, according to the National Retail Federation.

This year, Black Friday sales are expected to increase. Ready for an eye-popping statistic? Seventy-eight percent of shoppers plan to purchase something between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018, Adweek reports. Further, 63 percent of shoppers plan on shopping online for Black Friday deals to avoid lines.

If you fit into the latter category and plan to skip the crazy in-store lines by shopping online, we've got good news: Tons of retailers are offering online Black Friday deals that are just as good, if not better, than in-store. From big names like Walmart and Amazon to Sur la Table, ASOS, Dermstore and Chewy, you'll find enough Black Friday laptop, tech, TV, clothing, beauty, cooking and furniture deals to make your head spin.

So, we've found all the best Black Friday deals for 2018 and collected them below. Ready to cross every name off your gift list?

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Black Friday Laptop and Tech Deals

As always, Black Friday tech deals in 2018 will be some of the most highly sought after. So, laptops and other tech items are bound to sell out. Black Friday TV deals also stand out, since TVs are some of the highest priced items on sale. A 25 percent discount on a $1,000 TV, for example saves you $250. Whereas a 25 percent discount on a lower priced item won't save you nearly as much in sheer dollars.

Hulu 1-Year Subsctiption, $12, Hulu

TP Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug (2-Pack), $31 (normally $45), Amazon

Turn anything on and off with your phone or voice and boost your Wi-Fi signal. This is truly a win.

Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, $69 (normally $100), Amazon

You can also snag an Amazon Echo Dot (1st Generation) for only $20. The 2nd Generation version is also discounted (to $25) but on back-order until November 27th. If you're willing to wait a few days, this is deal is worth the wait!

Amazon Echo Dot, $24 (normally $50), Amazon

Google Home Mini, $25 (normally $49), Walmart

Ring Video Doorbell 2, $139 (normally $199), Amazon

Philips Air Fryer, $100 (originally $250), Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 710S Plus Touchscreen, $761 (normally $1,158), Amazon

Apple AirPods, $154 ($159), Walmart

While this discount isn't huge, it's the best one we see on Apple AirPods right now. We'll keep updating this post today as prices change!

23andMe DNA Kit, $99 (normally $199), Amazon

This might not exactly be a tech item, but there's a lot of tech that goes into bringing your genetic info to you from 23andMe!

Google Pixelbook, $899 (normally $1,199), Amazon

Apple MacBook Air, $800 (normally $1,000), Best Buy

XBox One Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (normally $299), Walmart

Apple iPad 32GB 6th Generation, $259 (normally $339), Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (normally $40), Amazon

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad, $30 (normally $60), Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, $198 (normally $350), Amazon

Up to 50 percent off electronics from Dyson, Google and more at Bed Bath & Beyond

Up to 50 percent off electronics on Amazon

Black Friday doorbuster deals on hundreds of items at Best Buy

Huge Black Friday savings on electronics at Walmart

Black Friday Home and Furniture Deals

One of our editors bought her mattress on Amazon last year during a big Black Friday mattress sale. It cost her a mere $120 and was incredibly comfortable. Shop smart, and you can save hundreds on new furniture, mattresses, air purifiers and more.

Dyson V6 Origin Cord-free Vacuum, $159 (normally $200), Walmart

VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier (Amazon Choice Product), $37 (normally $60), Amazon

10" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $267 (normally $2,330), Wayfair

Eldon Solid Sheet Set, $25 (normally $60), Wayfair

Dyson Air Multiplier Hot+Cool Jet Focus Fan, $280 (normally $450), Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has a ton of Dyson products, from vacuums to fans, for over $100 off this weekend.

Therapedic Classic Comfort Pillow, $20 (normally $40), Bed Bath & Beyond

Aluratek Susan G. Komen Digital Photo Frame, $60 (normally $100), Bed Bath & Beyond

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum, $190 (normally $669), Wayfair

Amazon is also offering the Shark ION Robotic Vacuum for 50 percent off on Black Friday and the iRobot Roomba for 34 percent off at $249 (normally $375).

2 Light Snowflake Projector Light, $22 (normally $130), Wayfair

Black Friday Kitchen Deals

When it comes to the kitchen, the hottest Black Friday deals are on high-tech kitchen gadgets. Prices on multi-cookers like the Instant Pot and automatic coffee machines from Keurig and Nespresso are likely the lowest you will see in a year. And, ordinarily expensive knife blocks are also deeply discounted, making them some of the best Black Friday kitchen deals of 2018.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $99 (normally $199), Amazon

Instant Pot 6 Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $59 (normally $99), Amazon

The Instant Pot 8 Qt 6-in-1 model is available on Walmart for $59 right now (normally $99).

Philips Turbostar Frustration Free Airfryer, $120 (normally $150), Amazon

K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $80 (normally $120), Wayfair

There's a more compact (and colorful!) version of this coffee maker available at Walmart for $50 (normally $90).

Wusthof Classic 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $199 (normally $508), Sur La Table

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker with Gluten-free setting, $56 (normally $90), Amazon

American Journey Dog Buscuit Treats, $3 (Buy 1 Get 1 Free), Chewy

Black Friday Clothing and Shoe Sales

Black Friday clothing and shoe deals are always underrated. While everyone looks for the big Black Friday laptop and TV deals, style mavens can save money by snagging the trendy clothes and shoes they've been eyeing all year at a discount. Clothing at big retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are among the biggest discounts as they clear the racks of fall and winter essentials and start making room for spring collections.

Levi's Women's 529 Curvy Bootcut Jeans, $32 (normally $50), Amazon

True Religion Women's Jennie Skinny Jean, $70 (normally $179), Amazon

Essential Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $50 (normally $160), Lord & Taylor

Cole Haan Alayna Slouch Boots, $90 (normally $150), Saks Fifth Avenue

Bernardo Packable PrimaLoft Coat, $98 (normally $210), Nordstrom

Trouve Wrap Top, $23 (normally $59), Nordstrom

K. Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody, $10 (normally $20), Amazon

Halogen Open Front Pocket Cardigan, $29 (normally $79), Nordstrom

Black Friday Watch Deals

No doubt about it: Watches can be expensive. Therefore, like TVs, you can save hundreds by snagging a new watch on Black Friday. Watches that normally cost well over $100 are discounted to more affordable prices, making this a great time to snag the perfect gift for a watch-loving guy this holiday season.

Seiko Two Tone Diamond Bezel Dress Watch, $53 (normally $425), Amazon

Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch, $37 (normally $82), Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Ladies Watch, $98 (normally $131), Bed Bath & Beyond

Michael Kors Pyper Leather Strap Watch, $85 (normally $150), Nordstrom

Up to 35 percent off best-selling watch styles on Amazon

30 percent off everything with code BF30 at Fossil

Black Friday Beauty Deals

Beauty lovers rejoice: Black Friday beauty deals (including 20 percent off Glossier Black Friday deals) are looking great this year. Shop smart by looking for discounts on big ticket items like anti-aging creams and beauty gadgets.

Glossier Boy Brow, $13 (normally $16), Glossier

CHI Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron, $70 (normally $100), Ulta

You can save on hair dryers and other Chi appliances at Ulta right now.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer, $44 (normally $60), Amazon

Serious Skincare InstA-Tox Instant Wrinkle Smoothing Serum, $46 (normally $62), Skinstore

This is one of Kathie Lee Gifford's favorite things and it rarely goes on sale! She uses it as a base before putting on her makeup. Hoda's favorite hair duo, Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner, are on sale at Overstock for $51.

L'Occitane en Provance Advent Calenar, $59 (normally $80), L'Occitane

Hurry - this already sold out on Nordstrom!

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $219 (normally $400), eBay

LIfeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set, $25 (normally $39), Amazon

Take 30 percent off everything on Black Friday with code FRIDAY at Dermstore

Up to 60 percent off select beauty items at Nordstrom

50 percent off select items each day this week at Sephora

Select mascaras are $10 only right now at Ulta

Save 40 percent on Anastasia Beverly Hills products at Ulta

Noteworthy Amazon Black Friday Deals

Although Black Friday started out as an in-person event, Amazon helped transition the deals to the screen. Online Black Friday deals are now everywhere, but Amazon Black Friday tech deals stand out. Make sure to take note of the steep deals on the Amazon Echo and Fire TV.

Philips Sonicare, $45 (normally $90), Amazon

You can save 50 percent on all Philips Sonicare items on Amazon right now.

Barbie Glam Getaway House, $26 (normally $38), Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera, $135 (normally $249), Amazon

Amazon Essentials LIghtweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer, $27 (normally $36), Amazon

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, $92 ($199), Amazon

If you want the original test with less features, Walmart has the basic 23AndMe kit for $69 (normally $100).

Noteworthy Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart Black Friday deals never disappoint. From TVs to toothbrushes, you'll score huge deals both online and in-store at the retail giant.

Google Home Mini, $25 (normally $49), Walmart

Lenovo Smart Display 8" with Google Assistant, $99 (normally $200), Walmart

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Ponette, $40 (normally $55), Walmart

Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday/Cyber Monday guide for everything you need to know, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!