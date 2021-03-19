Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It is Sleep Awareness Week. Sure, you can sleep in or even go to bed a little early, but the best way to celebrate these 7 days dedicated to an activity we spend one-third of our lives doing is to invest in a new bed set up.

Much like great mattresses come in boxes shipped directly to your door, so do great bed frames. And they don't have to cost a fortune. From a $99 zero-assembly model to a $159 four-poster canopy and even a $349 remote-controlled adjustable base, here are 10 queen-sized bed frames under $450.

Amazon's best-selling bed frame, the Linenspa Platform Bed has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 83,000 reviews. With 14-inch steel legs, it's durable and allows for decent storage. Reviewers also like that there's no need for a box spring. Plus it comes with a 5-year limited warranty. But the best part about this frame is it's actually a package deal. The Linenspa Platform Bed comes with a hybrid mattress featuring both memory foam and springs. The mattress, available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch, is ranked #1 on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Mattresses.

This zero-assembly (all you have to do is unfold it) bed frame from ZINUS is ranked #2 on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Bed Frames. It has a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 80,000 reviews and comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty. Because of its simple design, it's great for a guest room or space where you only temporarily want a bed set up. Because of the protective plastic caps for its legs, it's also perfect for delicate flooring.

Another Amazon bestseller (ranked 19th overall) is this platform frame complete with a wooden headboard and footboard. It weighs about 76 pounds, can hold up to 900 pounds and only takes about 30 minutes to set up. Its 4.4-star average rating, from 350 reviews, might be higher if it came in a king size. That said, one 5-star reviewer likes it so much he bought three including one for his 80-year-old mother. "The wood accents feel a little cheap but looks GREAT!" he writes.

This sleek metal platform frame is a bargain because it comes with a built-in headboard and a four poster canopy. It has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 200 reviews on Amazon where it's $185. While it's cheaper at Walmart, Amazon has more options including twin, full and king. (Plus Amazon has the best budget-friendly sheets.) All sizes allow for ample storage space underneath and don't require box springs. Add curtains or decorative lights to complete the canopy look.

For the look of a leather headboard and footboard, it's hard to beat the price of this Walmart bestseller recommended by 75 percent of buyers. The leather is faux, but it comes in three colors: gray, black and white. Not a fan of leather? It also comes in birch and linen. The frame comes in four sizes and doesn't require a box spring. It is recommended, however, to have a drill on hand for assembly as the screw holes can use some help.

Experts recommend adjustable bed frames to people who suffer from acid reflux or sleep disorders. For a fraction of the cost of a Sleep Number bed you can get this affordable frame controlled by a wired remote. Use it to elevate the top and bottom of the bed independently. The frame doesn't require a box spring and takes less than 10 minutes to set up. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 300 reviews, and 97 percent of buyers recommend it.

Founded by a woman, Sleepenvie prides itself on offering beds at the corners of quality and convenient and style and support. Its popular Micah Bed in a Box is a great example of checking all the boxes. The pleated headboard is upholstered with fine linen, and the platform has 15 slats to keep even the most slippery mattress secure. Don't have a mattress yet? Take Sleepenvie's free online "Find Your Match" mattress quiz.

With a 4.8-star average rating from 3,400 reviews, this strong (it can hold up to 1,000 pounds) steel platform bed is Wayfair's highest-rated queen-sized bed frame. It's compatible with most headboards and footboards and doesn't require a box spring. It comes with a limited 5-year warranty, and all tools needed for assembly are included. One recent reviewer says she put it together in 25 minutes.

You don't have to be in your teens to appreciate the look of this sleek platform bed from Pottery Barn Teen. While the design is minimalistic, the materials used — solid poplar and medium density fibreboard — are GREENGUARD Gold Certified. So if you're worried about chemicals contaminating your indoor air, you can rest easy on this bed frame. It weighs 72 pounds and comes in two finishes: simply white and smoked charcoal.

Nectar Sleep

Normally $400, the Nectar Mattress Foundation is currently on sale for $250. It's made out of solid pine and natural spruce and comes with a 3-year warranty. Take advantage of the 50-day risk-free trial, but be prepared to keep the frame forever. It has a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 2,000 reviews. The legs are optional. But even if you want to use them no tools are required for assembly which only takes a few minutes thanks to a smart clip-and-lock design.

