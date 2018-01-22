These are the 8 best places to buy area rugs online

share tweet pin email

Nothing brings a room together quite like a pattern under your feet!

We love an area rug for an instant transformation of your favorite space — both indoors and out. And we're not alone in our sentiments. We've heard from top decorators that a great-looking rug can be a perfect source of inspiration for an entire room's decor.

Style expert Chassie Post took a deep dive into the world of area rugs to bring you some great options.

1. Amazon

It’s fun to take a peek at what other rug lovers are buying. From Moroccan Trellis Designs to monochromatic and shaggy, Amazon’s best-sellers list provides some great ideas for rug decor. Here's a peek at some of their favorites.

Ottomanson Paterson Collection Contemporary Moroccan Trellis Design Area Rug, $44 (normally $50), Amazon

Amazon

This neutral rug goes with any decor and has just enough pattern to keep things interesting.

Safavieh Adirondack Collection Ivory and Silver Oriental Vintage Area Rug, $176 (normally $420), Amazon

Amazon

This rug blends traditional Oriental design with a modern, neutral palette to work in virtually any space.

Lochas Soft Indoor Modern Area Rug, $25, Amazon

Amazon

We are recognizing a trend here with neutrals! Here's another plush and modern option in go-with-anything gray. But you can also get jazzy with some brights in the same style, which could be fun for a kids room or a kid-at-heart's room.

Distressed Cream Area Rug, $140, Amazon

Amazon

This pretty area rug is a fresh take on the traditional Oriental-style rug with it's modern floral background and distressed Persian-print overlay. Plus, it comes in lots of cool colors like silver and navy.

Iron Gate Handspun Jute Area Rug, $18, Amazon

Amazon

We love a natural-fiber area rug like jute. It's highly durable and provides a neutral palette for decorating.

Ottomanson Royal Collection New Traditional Oriental Area Rug, $28, Amazon

Amazon

This Oriental-style rug is billed as a "new" traditional with its distressed take on the original. It also comes in a modern dark grey and light grey color way that suits any decor.

Safavieh Courtyard Collection Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug, $50, Amazon

Amazon

We love a crisp blue and white stripe and so, apparently, do Amazon shoppers. This rug feels fresh and cool and adds a graphic punch to your room or porch.

Safavieh Faux Silky Ivory Area Rug, $23, Amazon

Amazon

Luxurious faux fur is a never-go-wrong option decor-wise and feels just as delightful underfoot. Don't be afraid to go bigger for instant glamour!

2. World Market

Pattern and color abound at World Market! From ikat to paisley to geometric, these statement-making rugs will take your room to the next level.

Black Geo Chindi Reversible Amarah Area Rug, $20, World Market

World Market

We love how this rug offers plenty of color and geometry.

Ikat Tufted Foley Area Rug, $67, World Market

World Market

We can't get enough of the ikat design motif. And this bold purple color way is a room-maker.

3. Wayfair

Wayfair offers a fabulous selection of rugs — from monochromatic geometrics to colorful flame stitch patterns and even woven rag rugs.

Alcott Hill Catherine Natural/Ivory Area Rug, $23 (normally $194), Wayfair

A natural rug grounds the room without drawing too much attention away from the other design features. Plus it's easy to clean!

Hector Gray/White Area Rug, $42 (normally $50), Wayfair

Wayfair

A low pile stunner, this design zooms in on a Greek key motif and comes in several sizes.

4. Hayneedle

Stripes, leather and ikat caught our eye at Hayneedle. These truly innovative designs take a room from drab to fab!

nuLOOM Vintage Reiko Indoor Area Rug, $52, Hayneedle

Hayneedle

Dyed rugs are a huge trend these days and we love how the high saturation of color gives a contemporary outlook to a traditional design.

Tayse Garden City Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $32, Hayneedle

Hayneedle

This indoor/outdoor nautical stripe rug offers style with staying power. Made with polypropylene (a fancy word for plastic), this rug is tough and can handle the elements and your pets.

5. Bed Bath & Beyond

The indoor/outdoor options at Bed, Bath & Beyond will elevate your patio, porch or family room. Durable and chic, these stylish rugs bring a new meaning to versatility.

Miami Border Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug in Beige Multi, $80, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

A Miami-inspired tropical striped border decorates this neutral-based area rug and offers durable style, whether inside or out

Couristan® Afuera Yacht Club Indoor/Outdoor Rug in Sea Mist, $52, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

Gentle sea mist stripes create a cool and crisp foundation for your patio or porch.

Fab Habitat World Collection Valencia Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $37, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

Another outdoor rug that would look just as at home in the dining room, this is a great-looking and durable answer to affordably decorating any space.

6. Pier 1

From rugged and chic plastic designs that work indoors or out, to luxurious, plush and dyed styles, Pier 1 has a rug for every locale.

Mae Overdyed Fuschia Rug, starting at $75, Pier 1

Pier 1

Again, the dyed trend is really popular and effective for bringing highly saturated colors into your decor mix.

7. Target

Whether it's color, pattern or both that you are looking for, Target also has a dynamic grouping of great-looking area rugs to satisfy any decorating desire.

Flatweave Ikat Stripe Area Rug, $299, Target

Target

More stripes in a classic dusty blue from Safavieh. Did we mention how much we love stripes?

Charli Rug, $100, Target

Target

This Moroccan take on the Beni Ourain style rug has been a major trend for a few years now and appears to be the rug of choice for stylish bloggers.

8. Walmart

As we like to say, nothing makes a room quite like patterns. Three cheers for the myriad of statement-making patterns offered at Walmart.

Affinity Home Collection Hand-woven Jute and Cotton Area Rug, $153, Walmart

Walmart

A natural-fiber rug like this jute-and-cotton option is a favorite neutral. They stand up to heavy traffic, kids and pets while standing up for uncompromising style.

Mainstays Sadie Rug, $30, Walmart

Walmart

Medallions of pink and red adorn this dynamic design — it's sure to bring some pep under your step!

Better Homes and Gardens Bright Global Diamonds Print Area Rugs or Runner, $80, Walmart

Walmart

This happy and colorful rug from the Better Homes and Gardens Collection is a modern update to the ever-popular Moroccan Beni Ourain styles.

