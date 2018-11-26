Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When it comes to Cyber Monday, the first place we check for deals is Amazon. Outside of Amazon Prime Day, Cyber Monday — more like Cyber Week — is the best time to score deals on Amazon Echos, tons of tech, clothing and furniture.

Yes, Amazon sells lots of furniture.

So, whether you're looking for Christmas ornaments, gifts for loved ones or a splurge for yourself, take advantage of these Amazon Cyber Monday deals to get the most bang for your buck.

Also, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, and shop on the site frequently, it might be worth it to consider signing up. Not only do you get to watch movies and TV shows through Prime Video, but if you forget to get a gift or two, you'll be thanking your lucky stars for free two-day (sometimes same-day) shipping in December.

When we release our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Amazon Cyber Monday Tech and Electronic Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday tech deals should not be overlooked. If you've been eyeing a new Alexa-enabled device, a high-end pair of headphones or even a robotic vacuum, now's the chance to save on these coveted tech gifts.

1. Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa, $69 (Normally $100), Amazon

2. Echo Look, Hands-Free Camera and Style Assistant with Alexa, $50 (Normally $200), Amazon

3. iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi Connectivity, $249 (Normally $375), Amazon

4.V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones, $153 (Normally $180), Amazon

5. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $71 (Normally $100), Amazon

6. Facebook Portal, $149 (Normally $200), Amazon

Cyber Monday Ornament Deals

Putting up a Christmas tree this year? If you're looking to add a cute or unique touch to a yearly yule fir, now's the time to snatch up discounted Christmas ornaments. Picking Christmas decorations has never been so easy!

1. Hallmark Avengers Captain America Christmas Ornament, $6 (Normally $8), Amazon

2. Hallmark Ron Weasley Christmas Ornament, $6 (Normally $8), Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday Home and Furniture Deals

Did you know you could order furniture on Amazon? One of our editors once ordered a discounted mattress on the site and never looked back. Now, you can order everything from area rugs to holiday candles. Ready to redecorate?

1. Unique Loom Sofia Collection Vintage Area Rug, $88 (Normally $157), Amazon

2. Oliver Gal "Dreaming About You Geode" Canvas Art, $199 (Normally $250), Amazon

3. Olee Sleep Gel Infused Memory Foam and Pocket Spring Mattress, $320 (Normally $400), Amazon

4. Village Glass Jar Scented Candle, $16 (Normally $20), Amazon

5. Cosco Vinyl Folding Chair Black (4-pack), $43 (Normally $69), Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday Clothing and Shoe Sales

Many people don't even know Amazon carries top clothing brands. Yet, it's poised to become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the United States, according to CNBC.

1. Western Chief Kids' Disney Character Rainboots, $21 (Normally $40), Amazon

2. Haven Outerwear Women's Parka Puffer Coat, $34 (Normally $85), Amazon

3. Acorn Women's Faux Chinchilla Slipper, $31 (Normally $45), Amazon

4. Armitron Women's Diamond-Accented Leather Strap Watch, $23 (Normally $50), Amazon

