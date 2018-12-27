Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

The last days of 2018 are drawing near, and that means retailers are clearing their leftover holiday stock to make space for the new year's models.

That's good news for shoppers because stores are offering deep discounts in plenty of key categories, from winter clothing and holiday decor to jewelry and electronics.

To help comb through the best deals, lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by the show with tips for getting great bargains this week and beyond.

Fashion and Beauty Sales

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is happening now through Jan. 2. You can find deals up to 50 percent off men's, women's and kids' styles with free shipping and free returns.

Midi Open Cardigan, $41 (originally $69), Nordstrom

This cardigan duster comes in six different colors and it's currently 40 percent off. Sounds like the perfect antidote to the winter blues!

Madewell

Get an extra 40 percent off all sale items with promo code GOBIG.

Ruffle Sweatshirt, $45 (originally $85), Madewell

The ruffled detailing on this heather gray sweatshirt make an otherwise casual piece really special.

Sephora

The beauty retailer is offering an additional 20 percent off all sale items with promo code TWENTYOFF through Jan. 1. With deals on big brands like Kiehl's, Drybar, Philosophy and more, now would be a great time to stock up on winter beauty essentials.

Kiehl's Head-to-Toe Hydrators Kit, $48 (originally $65), Sephora

If you struggle with dry skin during the colder months, snag this gift set at a discount. You'll be left with moisturized, hydrated skin at a fraction of the cost.

Home Sales

Kohl's

Kohl's is offering discounts of up to 70 percent off clearance items, and you can find great deals on storage items and smart home devices.

iRobot Roomba 677, $380 (originally $450), Kohl's

It's no secret that we love robotic vacuums at TODAY. They make cleaning an afterthought, and for that we're grateful.

CB2

Now through Dec. 28, CB2 is offering deals up to 60 percent off all categories including big ticket items like furniture and smaller items like serveware or hostess gifts.

Tailor Wool Storage Boxes, $13-34 (originally $20-50), CB2

Get a jump start on that New Year's resolution to get organized with these handsome wool storage boxes.

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma's winter clearance sale features deals up to 75 percent off cookware, dinnerware, electronic appliances and more.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $300 (originally $450), Williams Sonoma

Vitamix blenders rarely go on sale, and this model with over 200 reviews seems like a solid option.

Electronics Sales

Amazon

Amazon's offering deals on plenty of electronics as part of their year end sale. Find discounts on clearance items, overstocked items and more.

Eero In-Home WiFi System with Echo Dot, $349 (originally $449), Amazon

Amazon's bringing back their popular Echo Dot bundles for the end of the year, and this Eero in-home WiFi system is Falik's pick. It replaces a traditional wireless router and offers coverage of up to 3,500 feet.

Echo 2nd Generation Smart Speaker, $70 (normally $100), Amazon

If you're just looking for a smart speaker without the WiFi capabilities, the Amazon Alexa is 30 percent off right now. This handy little device can play music, set timers, tell you the weather and even help you cook your holiday turkey.

Kohl's

In addition to the previously mentioned smart home deals, Kohl's is also offering discounts on electronics like charging accessories.

Smart Gear Wireless Charging Stand, $20 (originally $40), Kohl's

Forget tangled cords and broken chargers. This charging pad is a great option for keeping any desk space neat and productive.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering deals up to 40 percent off clearance items and open box items, plus deep discounts (around $500 off) on big-screen TVs.

Google Home Hub, $100 (originally $149), Best Buy

Connect your Google Assistant-enabled smart home devices to this central hub for a command center worthy of the Jetsons.

Kid's Sales

Walmart

Walmart's year-end sale includes discounts of up to 50 percent off on tons of items from home goods and holiday decor to clothing and toys.

Jenga "Frozen" Edition, $15 (originally $25), Walmart

The original stacking game made it into Amazon's list of best-selling items from Cyber Monday, but we think this "Frozen" edition is too cool to be beat.

Wayfair

Their on-site banner reads, "Everything must go," so you know great deals are in store at Wayfair. They're currently offering up to 75 percent off end of year clearance items from furniture and home decor to kids toys.

Kidkraft Vintage Kitchen Set, $124 (originally $212), Wayfair

Pretend play sets like this vintage kitchen are great for hours of imaginative play. Falik even said her girls got a kitchen similar to this 6 years ago and still play with it daily!

Petite Plume

The window for a Christmas morning PJ photo may have passed, but we're certainly not opposed to matching pajamas as a year round concept!

Red Flannel Pajamas with Double Piping, $35 (originally $58), Petite Plume

There's nothing cuter than a toddler in a pair of classic PJs. This red set certainly fits the bill!

