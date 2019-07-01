TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The Fourth of July is a great time for hanging out with family, hosting a cookout, hitting the beach or enjoying fireworks. But, in the midst of all of the fun, you may also want to check out some of the amazing sales that are taking place all week long.

From home decor to clothes to beauty products, now is a great time for a summertime upgrade. Here are all of our favorite deals happening in celebration of Independence Day.

Fourth of July Home Sales

1. Palm Leaf Doormat, $10 (usually $13), Target

Bring a tropical vibe to your home with this doormat! Rugs, furniture, wall decor and other home items are part of Target's Fourth of July sale this year. The savings are as hot as the summer weather!

2. Havana Twin Seat Bench Glider, $176 (usually $467), Wayfair

Missing the one piece that will complete your outdoor living space? Wayfair's Fourth of July sale is full of great deals on outdoor furniture like this twin seat bench, which is usually $467. The sale started on June 27 and will end on June 5, so act fast to score some great deals.

Fourth of July Clothing Sales

1. Central Shirtdress in Flagstaff Stripe, $74 (usually $98), Madewell

Holding off on elevating your summer wardrobe? You can soak up all of the great savings at Madewell with the special code FIREWORK for 25 percent off of summer must-haves. Shirtdresses like this one make summer style easy!

For your summer style needs, basics like this wrap skirt are essential! Ban.do is offering 20% off $50, 25% off $75 and 30% off $100. The sale ends on July 7 so make sure to catch these deals while they're hot!

If you're looking to stock up on some summer essentials like this T-shirt dress, Target's Fourth of July sale is a great place to shop! With plenty of classics on sale, there are a lot of great options for refreshing your summer wardrobe.

4. True Everyday Wirefree Bra, $28 (usually $34), True &Co.

True &Co. is running a five-day sale starting on July 2! Select bras start at just $20 but you can also score an additional 20% off of sale styles until July 7.

Although the season might not call for jeans, it is the perfect time to catch them at a discount. These classic blue jeans are available in a slimming high-waisted fit that is flattering for any figure! You can take an additional 25% off sale items at Good American until July 8, but why wait to save?

Fourth of July Shoe & Accessory Sales

1. Kana Wedge Sandal, $62 (usually $89), Franco Sarto

These gorgeous sandals — and all sandals at Franco Sarto — are currently on sale for 30% off. Platform sandals like this pair are having a moment, so take advantage of this sale and catch them at a discount! Use the code FRANCOSANDALS at checkout.

2. Foldover Leather Wallet, $33 (usually $78), Lord & Taylor

Don't want to lug your purse around to all of those summer outings? This leather wallet is a chic way to carry the essentials around in style. Lord & Taylor is currently offering up to 60% off storewide with the code JULY.

3. Parrot Socks, $14, Happy Socks

Stock up on the socks that you love during Happy Sock's summer sale! This sale will last long after the fireworks go off — the brand is offering up to 40% off plus free shipping for the entire month of July.

Fourth of July Beauty Sales

1. Estee Lauder DayWear Creme, $34, Dermstore

This moisturizing creme is equipped with SPF 15, making it a great base for your summer skin care routine. You can save up to 30% on your $200 purchase using the code FREEDOM30, 25% on your $150 purchase using the code FREEDOM25 and 20% on your $100 purchase using the code FREEDOM20.

2. Adorn Hydrating Hair Oil + Perfume, $10 (originally $18), Urban Outfitters

Good hair days are in your future! This lightly-scented hair oil helps tame frizz and hydrates strands for an effortlessly polished finish.

Fourth of July Electronic Sales

1. Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum, $200 (usually $250), Best Buy

This vacuums slim design means you don't have to do any extra legwork to clean under the furniture! Customers love the auto-charging feature as it's one less thing to worry about on top of your daily routine. Best Buy is offering up to 40% off select electronics like this robot vacuum for this great sale, which runs until July 10.

2. Best Choice Compact Air Fryer, $48 (usually $70), Walmart

Air fryers are the next big thing in healthy eating. Chicken wings, tater tots, even doughnuts can be made in this air fryer without all of the fatty oils.

Fourth of July Mattress Sales

1. Chill Mattress, $637 (usually $849), Sealy

Spring savings aren't over yet with Sealy's extended spring sale! If you're constantly searching for the cool spot on your mattress, this Cocoon Chill mattress is infused with "phase change material" that absorbs heat so you can enjoy a cool night's sleep all summer long (and for the rest of the seasons).

2. Blue Max 3000 Elite Plush, $2,099 (usually $2,299), Serta

At Serta, you can save up to $600 on their iComfort mattress sets or you can save $100-$200 off some of their most popular mattresses, like the Blue Max 3000 Elite Plush. It has temperature-regulating technology and soft iComfort memory foam.

3. 3° Cooler Medium Hybrid, $3,299 (usually $3,799), Tempur-Pedic

In the spirit of the summer season, Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off of their Tempur-Breeze mattresses. This medium hybrid mattress is designed to keep you cool all night long! The mattress is available in four different models in seven different sizes and is on sale until July 15.

Fourth of July TV Sales

1. Sceptre 32-inch LED TV, $80 (originally $180), Walmart

With close to 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this LED TV seems like a smart buy if you're looking to upgrade your entertainment system this Fourth of July.

