The Fourth of July is a great time for hanging out with family, hosting a cookout, hitting the beach or enjoying fireworks. But in the midst of all of the fun, you may also want to check out some of the amazing sales that are taking place all week long.

From home decor to clothes to beauty products, now is a great time for a summertime upgrade. To share some of their favorite deals happening in celebration of Independence Day, Yahoo Lifestyle contributing editor Chassie Post and TODAY contributor Lilliana Vazquez stopped by TODAY.

Read on for their picks of the best 4th of July sales on clothes, shoes, appliances, electronics and much more.

Fourth of July Electronic Sales

1. Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum, $200 (usually $250), Best Buy

This vacuum's slim design means you don't have to do any extra legwork to clean under the furniture. Customers love the auto-charging feature as it's one less thing to worry about on top of your daily routine. Best Buy is offering up to 40% off select electronics like this robot vacuum for this great sale, which runs until July 10.

To save up to 40% off of electronics, shop Best Buy's summer sale.

2. Best Choice Compact Air Fryer, $48 (usually $70), Walmart

Air fryers are the next big thing in healthy eating. Chicken wings, tater tots, even doughnuts can be made in this air fryer without all of the fatty oils.

To shop Walmart's great deals on kitchen appliances on other items, click here.

3. Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, $72 (usually $100),Amazon

This instant pressure cooker will take the stress of summer cooking out of your hands, so you can enjoy some relaxation while making your favorite recipes.

4. Cuisinart Programmable Coffeemaker, $71 (originally $185), Amazon

The summer's a great time to find discounts on appliances that make the rest of the year run more smoothly — like this programmable coffee machine. It's racked up over 5,400 reviews and can brew anywhere between one and four cups at a time.

To shop more great Fourth of July deals from Amazon, click here.

5. Apple iPad (Latest Model) 128GB, $349 (usually $429), Walmart

Apple products hardly ever go on sale, so this discounted iPad is a rare find. If you're interested in making the switch to a tablet, you can read one editor's piece about getting her first iPad here.

To shop all of Walmart's great Fourth of July deals, click here.

Fourth of July Appliance Sales

1. LG French Door Refrigerator, $1,000 (usually $1,699), Best Buy

If you're looking to save on big ticket appliances like refrigerators, this weekend's a good time to start shopping. Best Buy is offering deals of up to 40% off through July 10. This stainless steel fridge from LG includes a built-in freezer and convenient double door opening.

To save up to 40% off of electronics, shop Best Buy's summer sale.

2. GE Top Control Dishwasher, $598 (usually $1,019), Home Depot

Home Depot is also offering up to 40% off major appliances this weekend. If you're looking to upgrade your dishwasher, this GE model seems like a good choice. It's received a 4.4-star rating from over 3,400 reviews.

For more deals on patio furniture, power tools and grills, click here.

Fourth of July Mattress Sales

1. Chill Mattress, $637 (usually $849), Sealy

Spring savings aren't over yet with Sealy's extended spring sale. If you're constantly searching for the cool spot on your mattress, this Cocoon Chill mattress is infused with "phase change material" that absorbs heat so you can enjoy a cool night's sleep all summer long (and for the rest of the seasons).

To catch some extra deals, shop Cocoon by Sealy's sale.

2. Blue Max 3000 Elite Plush, $2,099 (usually $2,299), Serta

At Serta, you can save up to $600 on its iComfort mattress sets, or you can save $100-$200 off some of its most popular mattresses, like the Blue Max 3000 Elite Plush. It has temperature-regulating technology and soft iComfort memory foam.

To save up to $600, shop Serta's mattress sale.

3. 3° Cooler Medium Hybrid, $3,299 (usually $3,799), Tempur-Pedic

In the spirit of the summer season, Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off its Tempur-Breeze mattresses. This medium hybrid mattress is designed to keep you cool all night long. The mattress is available in four different models in seven different sizes and is on sale until July 15.

To save up to $500, shop Tempur-Pedic's Breeze sale.

Fourth of July TV Sales

1. Sceptre 32-inch LED TV, $80 (usually $180), Walmart

With close to 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this LED TV seems like a smart buy if you're looking to upgrade your entertainment system this Fourth of July.

To shop all of Walmart's great Fourth of July deals, click here.

2. Toshiba 50-inch Smart TV - Fire Edition, $300 (usually $380), Amazon

This Toshiba smart TV boasts an even "smarter" approach to home entertainment with built-in Fire TV and a voice remote with Alexa.

To shop more great Fourth of July deals from Amazon, click here.

Fourth of July Clothing Sales

1. Central Shirtdress in Flagstaff Stripe, $74 (usually $98), Madewell

Holding off on elevating your summer wardrobe? You can soak up all of the great savings at Madewell with the special code FIREWORK for 25% off of summer must-haves. Shirtdresses like this one make summer style easy.

To see all of the summer essentials on sale at Madewell, shop now.

For your summer style needs, basics like this wrap skirt are essential. Ban.do is offering 20% off $50, 25% off $75 and 30% off $100. The sale ends on July 7, so make sure to catch these deals while they're hot.

To amp up your summer style, shop Ban.do's summer sale.

If you're looking to stock up on some summer essentials like this T-shirt dress, Target's Fourth of July sale is a great place to shop. With plenty of classics on sale, there are a lot of great options for refreshing your summer wardrobe.

To find new summer styles, shop Target's Fourth of July sale.

4. True Everyday Wirefree Bra, $28 (usually $34), True & Co.

True & Co. is running a five-day sale starting on July 2. Select bras start at just $20, but you can also score an additional 20% off sale styles until July 7.

Click here to shop True & Co.'s summer sale.

5. Good Legs Jeans, $84 (usually $159), Good American

Although the season might not call for jeans, it is the perfect time to catch them at a discount. These classic blue jeans are available in a slimming high-waisted fit that is flattering for any figure. You can take an additional 25% off sale items at Good American until July 8, but why wait to save?

To shop the sale at Good American, click here.

6. Michael Kors Striped Plaid Shirt, $43 (usually $89.50), Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is offering up to 70% off regular prices on men's apparel this Fourth of July. Stock up on those golf shirts and button-downs before they're gone.

To shop Neiman Marcus' Fourth of July sale, click here.

7. Eileen Fisher Crewneck Dress, $72 (usually $148), Neiman Marcus

Women's apparel at Neiman Marcus will be on sale for 75% off regular price. This Eileen Fisher cotton dress is made with stretch fabric for all-day comfort. The crew neckline makes it perfect for weekend wear.

To shop Neiman Marcus' Fourth of July sale, click here.

8. 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $45 (usually $70), Levi's

Our favorite durable denim is finally on sale. These shaping skinny jeans are flattering for any figure and contour curves. They are available in four different washes, including white denim, which is having a moment right now.

Shop Levi's summer sale for up to 40% off sale styles.

10. Perfect Denim Shirt, $79 (usually $198), J. Brand

This denim shirt is perfect for any season. Pair the dark indigo wash with a pair of white jeans and sandals and you're ready for a night out. J. Brand is offering up to 60% off sale items right now, so you can shop all of the chic styles for less this Fourth of July.

To save big at J. Brand, click here.

11. Mid-Rise Linen Blend Shorts, $10 (usually $27), Old Navy

Old Navy's offering up to 60% off almost everything, with styles starting at just $4. These summery linen shorts are currently a "hot deal" on the site and we can see why! They're not too long, not too short and just light enough to wear for a full day in the sun.

To shop all savings at Old Navy, click here.

12. Tanya Taylor Floral Silk Top, $80 (usually $395), Saks Off Fifth

This beautiful silk blouse is the summer statement top of your dreams. The mock neck and keyhole V-neck is a look that we love. Using the code HAPPY4TH, you can save up to a total of 85% off on men's and women's clothing.

To shop the amazing markdowns at Saks Off Fifth, click here.

13. Lucky Pins High Rise Jean, $30 (originally $99), Lucky Brand

The buttons on these jeans offer a unique take on vintage fashion. The high-rise fit is flattering for any figure, and the slight crop works with any shoe. Lucky Brand is offering up to 75% off original prices under it "Big Sky Big Sale" sale, which runs until July 17.

To shop the Lucky Brand's Fourth of July sale, click here.

Fourth of July Swim Sales

This lace-up swimsuit features tummy-toning technology and convertible back straps so you can wear the piece however you want it. Everything but Water's offering discounts of up to 40% off swimwear over the holiday weekend.

For great deals on swimwear, shop Everything but Water's Fourth of July sale.

2. Orchid Floral Bikini Top, $58, J. Crew

If you're looking for a new bikini for that upcoming beach trip, J. Crew is offering up to 40% off of full price items and 50% of sale items, so you can score the best deals on swimwear and other apparel for your summer getaway.

To shop J. Crew's swimwear sale, click here.

3. Embroidered Cotton Beach Tunic, $118, J. Crew

Don't forget a cover-up that will take you from brunch to the beach! Great pieces like this tunic are also available at a great price during J. Crew's swimwear sale.

To shop J. Crew's swimwear sale, click here.

Fourth of July Shoe & Accessory Sales

1. Kana Wedge Sandal, $62 (usually $89), Franco Sarto

These gorgeous sandals — and all sandals at Franco Sarto — are currently on sale for 30% off. Platform sandals like this pair are having a moment, so take advantage of this sale and catch them at a discount. Use the code FRANCOSANDALS at checkout.

For more sweet deals on summer shoes, check out Franco Sarto's summer sale.

2. Foldover Leather Wallet, $33 (usually $78), Lord & Taylor

Don't want to lug your purse around to all of those summer outings? This leather wallet is a chic way to carry the essentials around in style. Lord & Taylor is currently offering up to 60% off storewide with the code JULY.

To snag some great deals, shop Lord & Taylor's Fourth of July sale.

3. Parrot Socks, $14, Happy Socks

Stock up on the socks that you love during Happy Socks' summer sale. This sale will last long after the fireworks go off — the brand is offering up to 40% off plus, free shipping for the entire month of July.

Snag summer sock styles during Happy Sock's monthlong sale.

4. Vince Camuto Flat Sandals, $66 (usually $110), Macy's

This Vince Camuto sandal offers a different take on the classic wedge with a low heel. These gorgeous sandals will complete any look you plan to wear this summer — at an affordable price. Reviewers love them so much that some of them have even purchased more than one pair.

Shop Macy's Fourth of July sale to save up to 65% off on shoes, apparel, appliances and more.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor Slip-On, $50, Zappos

Converse will never go out of style, so you can plan on wearing these shoes long after the fireworks go off. This patriotic pair and other select items are on sale for up to 32% off at Zappos.

To shop Zappos' summer sale, click here.

6. Vera Heeled Sandal, $99, Naturalizer

We love a good heeled sandal. These black leather sandals boast a cushioned sole for comfort that will last all day. Pair them with your favorite printed pants to dress up any outfit this summer in style.

To snag some savings this Fourth of July, shop Naturalizer's Fourth of July Sale.

7. 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford, $149 (usually $300), Cole Haan

With savings of up to 60% off luxury shoes from Cole Haan, we can't think of a better time to invest in a new pair of kicks that will take you where you need to go. These athletic-looking Oxfords are a bestseller for the brand.

To shop the deals on sandals sneakers and more, click here.

Fourth of July Beauty Sales

1. Estee Lauder DayWear Creme, $34, Dermstore

This moisturizing creme is equipped with SPF 15, making it a great base for your summer skin care routine. You can save up to 30% on your $200 purchase using the code FREEDOM30, 25% on your $150 purchase using the code FREEDOM25 and 20% on your $100 purchase using the code FREEDOM20.

To stock up on all of your summer skin care needs, shop Dermstore's Fourth of July sale.

2. Adorn Hydrating Hair Oil + Perfume, $10 (usually $18), Urban Outfitters

Good hair days are in your future! This lightly scented hair oil helps tame frizz and hydrates strands for an effortlessly polished finish.

Take an extra 40% off sale items at Urban Outfitters.

Fourth of July Home Sales

1. Palm Leaf Doormat, $10 (usually $13), Target

Bring a tropical vibe to your home with this doormat. Rugs, furniture, wall decor and other home items are part of Target's Fourth of July sale this year. The savings are as hot as the summer weather.

To shop all of Target's Fourth of July deals, click here.

2. Havana Twin Seat Bench Glider, $175 (usually $467), Wayfair

Missing the one piece that will complete your outdoor living space? Wayfair's Fourth of July sale is full of great deals on outdoor furniture like this twin seat bench, which is usually $467. The sale started on June 27 and will end on June 5, so act fast to score some great deals.

For more outdoor deals, shop Wayfair's Patio Refresh Sale.

3. 11' Offset Patio Umbrella, $273 (usually $390), Target

Stay cool in the shade. This 11-inch umbrella is easy to assemble so you can relax by the pool in no time. You can save an extra 15% online on outdoor items at Target until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth using the code AMERICA.

To shop all of Target's Fourth of July deals, click here.

4. Possini Euro Silver Chandelier, $200 (usually $400), Lamps Plus

Lamps Plus is offering up to 50% off of all lighting for its Fourth of July sale. You can score gorgeous chandeliers like this one and other lighting fixtures at great prices.

To save on all your lighting needs, shop Lamps Plus' summer sale.

5. Grey Skies Throw Pillow, $41 (usually $51), Houzz

Summer skies are usually anything buy gloomy, but this pillow's the perfect accent to cheer you up just in case. Houzz is offering deals on furniture and decor for every room of the house, up to 80% off.

To shop the full sale, click here.

Fourth of July Outdoor Sales

1. REI Co-op Passage 2 Tent, $100 (usually $159), REI

REI is currently offering 40% off clothes, backpacks, sleeping bags and more in honor of the holiday. Post found a great deal on this two-person tent, designed for easy setup, to make summertime in the great outdoors a little bit greater.

To shop REI's full Fourth of July sale, click here.

