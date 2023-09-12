Erin Napier reveals husband Ben renovated their barn into a cozy retreat for her birthday. See the pics

Ben Napier is clearly a romantic at heart.

The "Home Town" star put his design skills to use and treated his wife, Erin Napier, to a complete renovation of the barn on their Mississippi property.

The mother of two recently shared several photos of the stunning space on Instagram and detailed the loving backstory.

"For my birthday, he’s been sneaking out to the barn for a year slowly insulating, replacing structural beams, adding lights, cleaning out the cobwebs and piles of dirt, running down salvaged porcelain sinks, adding AC for the summer and a wood burning stove for the winter and then when it was all finished, brought in all the parts of our past lives that were in our loft," she captioned the post.

Erin Napier went on to describe some of the mementos her husband added into the barn in order to create a cozy retreat for her.

"My first business. My easel. The letter files. The desk built from the pieces of my mother’s family homestead. The glass from my studio door, Lucky Luxe," she wrote.

The space is pretty gorgeous. @erinapier via Instagram

The HGTV star also shared the following message from her husband, who explained why he wanted to renovate the space for her.

“I wanted you to know that painting like you did before we had the girls isn’t so far away. One day you’ll have time again and it will be ready for you,” he said.

Ben Napier posing with his handiwork. @erinapier via Instagram

Erin Napier expressed her gratitude for her husband's gesture.

"I didn’t ask for this. But it’s something I desperately want to get back to," she wrote.

"I wish every one of you a @scotsman.co in your life who really, completely, knows you," she added, referring to Ben Napier's Instagram handle.

The birthday girl shared a snapshot of her husband in the newly renovated barn. @erinapier via Instagram

People couldn't help but gush over the romantic post in the comment section.

"Oh my Lord, @scotsman.co @erinapier …don’t be surprised if Nicholas Sparks makes your love story his next novel. Birthday gift for the win," musician Natalie Hemby wrote.

One fan left the following comment: "He is the STANDARD. I cannot tell you how much he has raised the bar for any man in my life. Thank you for sharing these parts of your love with us."

In celebration of Erin Napier's birthday, Ben Napier on Aug. 30 posted a social media tribute for his wife and shared a few photos (and a video) of their two daughters.

In the photos and video, the girls look through their mom's bedroom door while waiting to share a loving embrace with her.

“Happy birthday, @erinapier!” Ben Napier captioned the post. “The girls wanted to wake mommy up, but she was already awake. They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!”