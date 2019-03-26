Labosky, 22, was drafted into the Tampa Bay Rays organization last summer, after playing for Duke in college. He and his girlfriend, Madison Hiatt, 22, figured an RV or trailer would make the most sense to live in, but they soon discovered how expensive that would be.

“We saw online that people had redone school buses,” he told TODAY Home. “The thought of a custom RV/ tiny home was the perfect fit.”

So, they found a 1999 yellow bus in Lynchburg, Virginia, and purchased it for $4,000.

Before: The couple envisioned turning this school bus into a home. Courtesy of Jack Labosky and Madi Hiatt

Of course, it needed some work to make it into a home. And they did everything themselves to cut costs.

One of the most physically demanding parts of the renovation was gutting the bus, but Labosky said the biggest challenge was installing the electricity. Thanks to the help of many YouTube tutorials and advice from his parents, who have done their own fixer-upper house, he was able to give the bus power and running water.