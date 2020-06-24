The famous 'Baker House' from 'Fixer Upper' is for sale! Take a look inside

A popular home featured on the final season of "Fixer Upper" is on the market!

The two-bedroom cottage, known as the "Baker House," was the home of Patti Baker, who told Chip and Joanna Gaines that she was a widow who wanted to live closer to her family in the “New Chapter, New House” episode. The home, located on Herwol Avenue in Waco, Texas, was renovated to include features like a home office and a comfortable master suite.

The 1,432-square-foot home is full of natural light and includes an open kitchen with custom countertops, a dining area with built-in seating and custom cabinetry.

The cottage's kitchen offers plenty of room to prep and cook meals. Carol Embry, Picture It Sold(R)

Original hardwood floors run throughout the entire ground floor, and there are two living areas, which make it the perfect space for family or guests.

The two separate living areas mean there's plenty of room to relax and unwind. Carol Embry, Picture It Sold(R)

"It's a cute house and everybody loves it," Shelly Negrete, the listing agent for the home, told TODAY Home. "I think it was different than anything Chip and Joanna had done up to that point, you know, it wasn't all shiplap and all that stuff. It's kind of a really neat house that everybody seems to love."

Negrete also confirmed that there have been no structural changes to the home since its appearance on "Fixer Upper."

The listing agent for the home said that the only changes since the "Fixer Upper" episode was some new furniture. Carol Embry, Picture It Sold(R)

Upstairs is the master bedroom that Baker requested when the home was featured on "Fixer Upper," which includes extensive closet space and a gorgeous master bathroom.

The master bedroom gets plenty of sun and has a spacious closet. Carol Embry, Picture It Sold(R)

The spare bedroom makes the perfect home office, just like Baker wanted, and overlooks a spacious, fenced-in backyard filled with trees and greenery.

The second bedroom works as either a home office or spare bedroom. Carol Embry, Picture It Sold(R)

This isn't the first time the home has sold. In 2018, Baker herself sold it after marrying Joe Finfrock. The new owners, whose names were not shared, are selling the house for $359,500.

It's an expensive house for the neighborhood, but Negrete said that the home's value has skyrocketed since appearing on "Fixer Upper."

The roomy backyard has plenty of space for outdoor activities. Carol Embry, Picture It Sold(R)

"This one, for some reason, kind of broke all the ceilings," said Negrete, who did not disclose the home's price before "Fixer Upper," but said she had sold other homes that appeared on the show. "There's really nothing, especially in that neighborhood, selling at what it's being listed at ... It's quite a bit higher than the average."

Negrete confirmed that there had been lots of interest in the home, but there have been no offers yet.