Anyone who feels the urge to spend a romantic night in a windmill after watching Hannah Brown's overnight date on "The Bachelorette" is in luck.

The now-infamous windmill that served as the fantasy suite for Brown's overnight date with pilot Pete is available on Airbnb for $56 per night.

While the rustic site has plenty of history, Brown put it on the map after a finalist on the show, Luke Parker, told her he'd leave if he learned she'd had sex with one of the other contestants.

Brown stood her ground and told Parker he had no right to judge her and that she did indeed get intimate with another contestant during an overnight date.

"I f----- in a windmill and Jesus still loves me," Brown said.

What happens in the windmill stays in the windmill 🤫 #TheBachelorette @AlabamaHannah pic.twitter.com/2J23yK12LM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019

The iconic line has generated interest in the windmill, including questions about the layout and whether there's even a bathroom.

The windmill where Hannah had her romantic overnight date is located in Nikithianos, Greece. airbnb.com

The "rustic, traditional" windmill in Nikithianos, Greece, is apparently as cozy as it looked on "The Bachelorette."

We all know about the bedroom, but some people, including "The Bachelor" winner Lauren Luyendyk, have wondered whether there's a bathroom inside. (She was so curious, she apparently tracked down the listing, according to husband Arie Luyendyk's Instagram story.)

Guests enter the windmill through a rustic red door. airbnb.com

There is, but guests will have to go down one flight of exterior stairs to get to it, according to the listing.

The windmill includes a double bed for guests. airbnb.com

While the world already knows Brown's review of the windmill experience, it turns out other guests agree. The unique accommodation has five stars on Airbnb.

"We loved the experience and the place," one guest wrote in a review posted this month. "The view over the olive trees valley is special and the location of the windmill very convenient."