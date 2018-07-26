Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If owning a home is high on your bucket list, you might want to think twice before jetting off to too many destination bachelor or bachelorette parties.

We know, you’ve already been told that giving up avocado toast and coffee will set you on the path toward saving for your dream home. But a study from real estate website Zillow suggests that lavish pre-wedding bashes might also be the real culprit hindering those homeowner dreams.

The study found that attending nine destination bachelorette parties in your lifetime can set you back upwards of $13,788. In other words, you could spend up to 35 percent of a down payment on a median-price home (in certain areas of the country) celebrating a friend’s nuptials. And that doesn’t even factor in other bridal party expenses. Geez, right?

The study was produced last summer in conjunction with wedding website The Knot, estimated that a destination bachelor party averaged $1,532 and $1,106 for a bachelorette party. Fast forward to 2018 and experts at The Knot have actually seen a slight decrease in the cost, but an increase in the number of people attending them.

"According to our most recent study of wedding guests and wedding party members — The Knot 2018 Wedding Guest Study — members of the wedding party spend, on average, $584 attending each bachelor or bachelorette party. This price includes their costs to travel, accommodations and gifts," Kristen Maxwell Cooper, The Knot editor in chief, told TODAY Home. "Additionally, our study found that members of the wedding party aren’t the only ones attending bachelor and bachelorette parties — in fact, one in four guests who aren't part of the wedding party are also attending these pre-wedding parties."

In the age of “The Hangover” and “Bridesmaids,” over-the-top destination bachelor/bachelorette parties are becoming a common reality, and while they’re a total blast, they’re not exactly easy on your wallet.

“Today's couples are all about experiences, so it's no surprise many brides and grooms-to-be (or their maids of honor and best men) are planning unforgettable trips for their pre-wedding getaways,” Maxwell Cooper said. “As with their weddings, couples want their individual pre-wedding celebrations to be as unique as they are and a reflection of their interests and personalities, which can sometimes result in pricey bachelor and bachelorette parties.”

Affording a house has become increasingly difficult. Westend61

Dropping a thousand bucks on a bachelorette party trip here and there might not sound like a lot in the heat of the moment. But it can definitely hurt when you realize all that spending can seriously impact your ability to afford a down payment on a house.

"Home values have risen significantly over the past year — up 8.3 percent from June 2017 to June 2018. Saving for a down payment may feel increasingly difficult for first-time buyers," a Zillow spokesperson told TODAY Home.

And with many living out #squadgoals these days, the odds of hitting up multiple weddings in a short period of time isn't out of the question.

"From gifts to travel to attire, being in a wedding party can be an expensive honor. Especially while in your 20s and 30s, the chances of you attending multiple weddings throughout the year is high, and the costs for each can add up quickly," Maxwell Cooper said.

The bottom line? Just be choosy about where you go, and what you do for all those bachelorette parties. Your true friends will understand if you just can't afford to spend a week in Vegas!