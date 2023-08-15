Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' beach house is their go-to for R&R — see the pics

If you ever wanted to experience how Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis live when they're on vacation, now's your chance.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after meeting on the set of "That '70s Show" years before, are opening up their cozy Santa Barbara County, California, beach house on Airbnb. The reservation to stay at the house is free and Kutcher and Kunis will actually be on hand to greet their guests.

Kutcher pitched the idea to his slightly stunned wife in a hilarious selfie video Aug. 15 on Instagram.

"Hey, babe. I have a really dumb idea," Kutcher begins, adding, "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach."

"Like, in real life?" the "Bad Moms" star responds.

"It’s really nice here. I think people will like it," says Kutcher.

"Yeah, I think they’ll like it, too," replies Kunis, laughing at her husband.