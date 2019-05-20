At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
It's the bidet's lucky day.
The water-spritzing toilet devices have long been associated with either luxury (seen as an unnecessary bathroom fixture that only rich people own) or novelty (the foreign items are often found on a European vacation). But, what if the bidet became more mainstream in the U.S.?
It seems like things might be heading in that direction thanks to new bidet toilet attachments that are popping up across the internet.
Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Self Cleaning Nozzle, $31 (usually $40), Amazon
This affordable bidet attachment has more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon with an impressive 4.4-star rating. Users have raved about it as a viable replacement for toilet paper, which is not only good for the environment, but saves a ton of money in the long run.
And in addition to being a money saver and creating less waste, bidets also get you (ahem) much cleaner than toilet paper can.
As reported by USA Today, bidet seats and bidet toilets in the U.S. are currently a $106 million category expected to grow 15 percent annually through 2021, according to BRG Building Solutions' October 2018 Markets report.
"I never dreamed I would love a bidet this much, and its gotten to the point that I really don't like staying at other people's houses who DON'T have a bidet," one Amazon reviewer shared.
And if you're concerned about the installation, don't be! The newer toilet attachments can be easily installed within minutes.
"For the small price of this bidet, I've had a HUGE improvement in quality of life," another reviewer wrote. "It took about 5 minutes to install ... maybe 10 if you don't have all your stuff out of the packaging yet. It's really that easy to install. Incredible."
So, for less than $40, you can improve your hygiene, save money AND help the environment? Why haven't we heard about this sooner?!
