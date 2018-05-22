Get the latest from TODAY
Antonio Banderas just put his gorgeous Manhattan apartment on the market, and it’s just as fancy as you’d expect for a blockbuster superstar.
The four-bedroom, four-bath condo resides in the prestigious Prasada, an elegant doorman building on Central Park West.
With its location right on the park, you better believe the views from the apartment are spectacular. In fact, the place has over 50 feet of windows that overlook the treetops of the city’s massive green space.
A boldly-colored foyer with beautiful details and a funky light fixture greets you when you first enter.
In the living room, there’s a decorative fireplace and light sconces which add major character to the room. There are also custom, built-in window seats that are perfect for enjoying the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which you’ll be able to catch right outside your window.
The formal dining room just screams “Hollywood” with its dramatic, black-painted walls. There’s currently a vintage movie spotlight standing on one side that adds to the vibe.
A galley-style kitchen features designed tile floors and custom white cabinetry, along with stainless steel appliances from Subzero and Wolf. There’s also an area for a breakfast table, which sits right next to a bright and sunny window.
Three of the bedrooms feature an en-suite bathroom, and the home also has an extra room that can be used for an office or den.
The building’s perks include a full-time doorman, elevator attendant, live-in resident manager, private storage, bike storage and an exercise room.
Banderas purchased the home 13 years ago with wife Melanie Griffith, whom he divorced in 2014. The couple also had a home in Los Angeles that they put on the market shortly after they separated.
See more photos of the Manhattan apartment at Corcoran.