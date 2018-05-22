Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Antonio Banderas just put his gorgeous Manhattan apartment on the market, and it’s just as fancy as you’d expect for a blockbuster superstar.

The four-bedroom, four-bath condo resides in the prestigious Prasada, an elegant doorman building on Central Park West.

With its location right on the park, you better believe the views from the apartment are spectacular. In fact, the place has over 50 feet of windows that overlook the treetops of the city’s massive green space.

The foyer, with it's uniquely colorful ceiling, is certainly eye-catching. Corcoran

A boldly-colored foyer with beautiful details and a funky light fixture greets you when you first enter.

In the living room, there’s a decorative fireplace and light sconces which add major character to the room. There are also custom, built-in window seats that are perfect for enjoying the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which you’ll be able to catch right outside your window.

Check out that view! Corcoran

The formal dining room just screams “Hollywood” with its dramatic, black-painted walls. There’s currently a vintage movie spotlight standing on one side that adds to the vibe.