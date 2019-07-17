TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amazon's Prime Day might be over, but there are still plenty of great sales all over the Internet. Whether you're looking for appliances, electronics, high fashion, or just basic summer staples, you can get discounts on some top-selling products.

1. Kohl's One-Day Sale

Kohl's is having all sorts of sales right now — like a 1-day sale that's taking 50% off special items, plus an additional 15% off at checkout. Those who open or use a Kohl's Charge Card can take even more off.

This hardside suitcase is perfect for summer trips or weekend getaways. Available in several colors and sizes, you're sure to find an option that suits your needs.

Sleep cool with this memory-foam mattress topper. With two types of cooling fibers and stay-dry wicking, summer nights will be much more bearable — and the cushy memory foam will provide a deep, soothing sleep.

This comfortable patio chair adds the perfect touch of rustic flair to your backyard. Weather-resistant, it'll survive summer rainstorms.

Never be shorthanded in the kitchen again with this set of pots, pans, trays, and serveware. Available in several colors, they complete any kitchen.

Get two looks in one with this reversible comforter. Lightweight, colorful, and available for beds of all sizes, it's the perfect finishing touch for the indecisive decorator.

2. Bed, Bath, and Beyond's "Beyond Big Savings" Sale

Bed and Bath is having some great, one-day sales today, with discounts of up to 50% on select products.

This six-quart pressure cooker is 50% off — and with features like slow cooking, sous vide cooking, steaming, and canning, it's sure to replace some of your other kitchen appliances. All in all, there's 37 easy-to-navigate cooking functions.

Stand mixers were on sale during Amazon Prime Day — and at Bed and Bath, this model is still over 25% off. Available in a ton of colors, it's sure to become a new kitchen staple.

Save 25% on this high-tech security system from Google. With sensors to guard doors and windows, and an app that alerts you if motion is triggered, you can rest easy when away from home.

Make summer cooler for the entire family with this large, easy-to-inflate pool. With a huge capacity for water and a repair patch, you'll have fun in the sun all summer long.

3. Macy's Flash Sale

Macy's is having a flash sale for the rest of the day — so when checking out, type in the promotional code "FLASH" for discounts of up to 70% on some of their best essentials.

3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Never run out of room again with this set of three suitcases from Kenneth Cole Reaction. One is carry-on sized; the other two are larger, for those long trips. With fully-lined and easily divided interiors and a sturdy, reinforced exterior, they're perfect for any adventure — and today, the whole set is more than $500 off.

Whip up delicious treats with this stand mixer. With the capacity to make up to 13 dozen cookies in a single batch, it can handle even the biggest baking job, and the 10 different speed options mean you'll be prepared for any recipe.

This set is perfect for someone just starting to build up their kitchen. With a wide assortment of pots, pans, and matching lids, you'll be cooking up a storm in no time.

If you're more of a baker, Macy's still has you covered with this set of pans and tins from Crux.

Eliminate counter clutter with this sleek multi-cooker. With ten features — including slow or pressure cooking, sauteeing, and browning — it'll become essential to your kitchen.

4. Walmart's "The Big Save" Sale

Walmart is continuing their "Big Save" for another day — so snag these deals on appliances and electronics before the sale ends.

If you're looking for a sleek and lightweight device, look no further than this laptop from Google. With a long-lasting battery and built-in virus protection, it's perfect for daily use, and the Google Play store gives you access to any app you might need.

With high-quality visuals at a budget price, this Vizio Smart TV is a great deal. Use your voice in place of a remote, or download Chromecast-enabled apps to your phone to stream on the TV.

This multi-use air fryer has options like roasting, broiling, dehydrating, reheating, and of course, air frying. The rotate function allows you to cook a rotisserie-style chicken easily, and the included accessories (like cooking trays and a drip pan) makes it easy to test new recipes.

Whether you're chopping up ingredients or making smoothies, this blender comes with everything you need. As a welcome bonus, it includes two mugs that attach directly to the blender — meaning you can easily pour out smoothies.

This Wi-Fi enabled vacuum does all the work when it comes to cleaning. Designed for pet hair, it can pick up even the biggest messes, and if you're looking to do more detailed work, this one comes with a cordless, handheld vacuum.

5. Bloomingdale's "Summer Break Sale"

Bloomingdale's is holding their "Summer Break" sale until July 21 — and that means there are a ton of options available. Customers can take an additional 40% off clearance items — meaning savings from 50 to 70% — and lots of regularly-priced items are marked down as well.

This glamorous navy dress is available at a huge discount. With an elegant, off-the-shoulder look and flattering mermaid silhouette, it's perfect for any formal events you may have coming up.

This deeply discounted purse from Coach is perfect for your daily essentials. It can be used as a clutch or worn over the shoulder, and the gold details add a glamorous finishing touch.

This big bag from Michael Kors is great for work or short day trips. With plenty of interior pockets, it's easy to keep organized, and the sleek black or silver finishes complement any look.

6. Target's "Summer Faves Sale"

Target is holding their "Summer Faves Sale" — which means that fashion for men, women, and children is deeply discounted across the board.

This comfortable T-shirt is the perfect summer basic. The front pocket and V-neck add fun detail to a classic silhouette.

These casual but cute shorts are a great addition to any summer wardrobe. With a stretchy waistband and adjustable drawstring, they're always comfortable, and the soft and breathable fit is ideal for high temperatures.

The artistic, eye-catching color-blocking adds immediate appeal to a simple T-shirt. Versatile and and neutral, it helps complete any look.

