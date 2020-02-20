Sign up for our newsletter

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are likely expanding their living quarters to accommodate baby No. 2. The couple is selling their two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side for $3.495 million.

You can buy Anne Hathaway's penthouse ... if you have $3.495 million, that is. Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The chic penthouse, which is located in a Neo-Georgian mansion just steps from Central Park, has been renovated with a designer touch.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

While the interior design feels sleek and modern, the home is full of classic accents like moldings, in-swing French casement windows and white oak floors in a herringbone pattern.

The penthouse is accessible via a private key-locked elevator that opens into a gallery hallway.