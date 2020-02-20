Anne Hathaway's glamorous Upper West Side penthouse is for sale

See the beautiful two-bedroom home in New York City.

By Julie Pennell

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are likely expanding their living quarters to accommodate baby No. 2. The couple is selling their two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side for $3.495 million.

You can buy Anne Hathaway's penthouse ... if you have $3.495 million, that is.Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The chic penthouse, which is located in a Neo-Georgian mansion just steps from Central Park, has been renovated with a designer touch.

While the interior design feels sleek and modern, the home is full of classic accents like moldings, in-swing French casement windows and white oak floors in a herringbone pattern.

The penthouse is accessible via a private key-locked elevator that opens into a gallery hallway.

The living room, dining room and kitchen share an open floor plan.Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The living area features an elegant ethanol fireplace and tons of natural light. The room also hosts the dining area and state-of-the-art kitchen.

How gorgeous is this dining area?!Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

The kitchen area feel luxurious and stylish thanks to cleverly concealed white cabinetry, Lumix quartzite countertops and a large skylight atop the 18-foot ceiling. The space also boasts appliances from Miele and a 30-inch electric range.

The room opens up to the expansive terrace, making it perfect for entertaining. Head outside to cook in the outdoor kitchen and/or enjoy an alfresco meal at the dining area. There are also areas to lounge with friends and family while you take in the views of the city lights twinkling around you.

The terrace is a perfect place to host guests when the weather is nice.Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

Back inside, a sunlit master suite includes a walk-in closet and bathroom with a freestanding tub. The home’s two bathrooms also have heated floors.

It doesn't hurt to be just steps from Central Park!Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty

This isn’t the actress’s only home. Hathaway also recently showed off the family’s 1906 Swiss chalet-style retreat in California.

See more pictures of Hathaway’s NYC pad at the listing from Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty Downtown Manhattan Brokerage.

