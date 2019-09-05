The California country home that serves as the Oscar-winning actress’s retreat was previously owned by fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent and, later, director Wes Anderson. Hathaway and her husband, jewelry designer Adam Shulman, worked with Pamela Shamshiri of Los Angeles’ Studio Shamshiri to renovate the historic home, which is now featured in Architectural Digest.

Feeling like it could be straight out of a fairy tale, the home features enchanting exterior stone walls with cozy interior wood-paneling throughout.