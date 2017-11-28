See inside Anne Hathaway's cozy, classic Connecticut home

It may be almost 100 years old, but this gorgeous five-bed, six-bath oceanside estate in Westport, Connecticut is new to Anne Hathaway.
Built in 1920, the home is just as classic and charming as its Oscar-winning owner. With a mixture of New England cottage and European flair, the house — which Hathaway recently purchased for $2.8 million — feels cozier than its sprawling 4,561 square feet.
Anne Hathaway on husband: ‘I’m his and he’s mine’Play Video - 4:49
Anne Hathaway on husband: ‘I’m his and he’s mine’Play Video - 4:49
Fully renovated, the estate comes with an oversized custom kitchen decked out in fresh white cabinets, black marble countertops and a large island perfect for food preparation and extra seating.
The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and spacious great room, which is perfect for family time (Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman have a one-year-old son named Jonathan).
For more formal gatherings, the family and their guests can enjoy the sun-drenched living room, which comes with French doors that open out to an ornamental English garden.
There’s also a stunning dining room complete with a sparkly chandelier and cozy stone fireplace that leads out to a terrace with an outdoor kitchen.
Upstairs, you’ll find the five bedrooms including the master suite, a perfect place for Hathaway to dream a dream. It also opens up to its own private redwood deck overlooking the estate’s gardens.
Outside, a glistening swimming pool sits near a 1,518-square-foot barn/cabana surrounded by lush landscaping.
We can’t see how anyone could be "les miserables" in this sprawling family home.
Take a peek into celebrity homes for salePlay Video
Take a peek into celebrity homes for salePlay Video
More video
Should you send personal Christmas cards?
‘Flip or Flop: Fort Worth’ hosts show how to upgrade your home for less
See how this experimental community reconnects its residents with nature
Molly Sims shows Sheinelle Jones (and you) how throw a party in style
See more pictures of Hathaway’s new digs at Trulia.