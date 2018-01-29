Anna Faris' home looks like a soothing spa resort we'd like to visit

share tweet pin email

We feel more relaxed just looking at these pictures of Anna Faris’ Hollywood Hills home.

Trulia

The three-bedroom, three-bath house seems more like a spa resort thanks to its tranquil landscaping and interior design. But no matter how calming the details are, it didn’t stop the "Mom" star from recently putting the property on the market for $2.5 million.

Evan Agostini / AP

Faris, who split from husband Chris Pratt last year, has owned the 2,563-square-foot abode since 2005.

Sitting on nearly an acre of lush green landscaping, it has almost a treehouse vibe on the exterior. Inside, it’s also a breath of fresh air.

Trulia

The large and airy layout features wooden floors and plenty of windows throughout.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link This is Airbnb's most requested listing ever Play Video - 2:24 This is Airbnb's most requested listing ever Play Video - 2:24

In the spacious kitchen, you’ll find clean white cabinets, Sub-Zero appliances and granite counters — a great place to whip up spa treats like a green juice or kale salad.

Trulia

The master suite is a luxury oasis with a tranquil private patio and soft recessed lighting. In the adjoining bathroom, there’s a spa-like bath and steam shower. In fact, the aesthetic of the whole room feels like a five-star hotel!

Trulia

Trulia

When you’re not soaking in the tub, you can soak in the outdoor swimming pool is set amidst the home’s tropical gardens.

Trulia

With a backyard this relaxing, you’ll want to sit out there for hours. Luckily, there’s plenty of lounge space and even a sandy Bocce court, which looks out onto a panoramic view of the canyons and trees over Los Angeles.

Trulia

Can’t get enough of this tranquil space? See more pictures of it at Trulia.