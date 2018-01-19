share tweet pin email

As snow falls and temperatures dip into freezing territory, we can’t help but dream up our perfect summer getaway home. And after seeing these pictures of Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker’s former lake house in North Carolina, we may have found it.

Courtesy McKee Properties

The model-actress, 30, and former tennis pro, 35, designed and built the home in 2013, according to Forbes, and recently sold the property for $2.35 million through Liz Harris of McKee Properties.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick recently sold their North Carolina property.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom mountain retreat is the epitome of rustic chic, featuring tons of natural light and an airy, open floor plan.

Decker’s favorite room, the kitchen-living area, is divided by a large and cozy stone fireplace.

The kitchen is composed of crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a white subway tile backsplash. There’s also a lengthy island, which has extra storage for cookware and books, along with seating for four.

Courtesy McKee Properties

Perfect for entertaining, the home lends itself to overnight guests. In fact, that’s one of the things Decker told Forbes she’s going to miss most about the property: having 14 or 15 guests staying on every bed and couch.

“We also have a great space that we call the ‘drunk tank’ that is a little twin bed with curtains for when you can’t quite make it upstairs to your bed at night,” she explained. “The ‘drunk tank’ will definitely be missed.”

On the main floor, the master suite has his and her closets, a gorgeous bathroom with a steel and glass shower and a loft with its own office sitting room.

Courtesy McKee Properties

Each guest bedroom has its own en suite bathroom, and one even has suspended beds. “I actually have not given the suspended beds a go,” Decker said. “But, my friends who have slept in them told me that after they got acquainted with the feeling (that they likened to sleeping in a waterbed) their night’s sleep was one of the best that they’ve ever had.”

Outside, a large Carolina porch features a built-in grilling kitchen and lounge area.

Courtesy McKee Properties

There are plenty of outdoor activities to do in the area including kayaking, fishing and swimming, but interestingly there’s no tennis court on the property. Go figure!

The couple, who just welcomed their second child, have a main residence in Austin, Texas.