See inside Andy Cohen's fun and fabulous Manhattan apartment

As the host of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen’s Manhattan apartment is just as fabulous and festive as we imagined it’d be. The television personality recently showed off his luxe West Village duplex for the October issue of Elle Decor, and we’ve got serious home envy.

Douglas Friedman Cohen shows off his apartment in the October issue of Elle Decor, on newsstands Sept. 5.

From the gold-tiled bar in the living room to the Instagram-worthy powder room, the place is perfect for entertaining, which is good considering the guest list for his annual holiday party is about 90 people long.

Douglas Friedman The disco-worthy powder room is covered in Flavor Paper's "Cherry Forever" mylar wallpaper.

Even the place is prime for having guests over, Cohen admits he doesn’t use the kitchen that often. “I barely cook, to be honest,” he told the magazine.

Designer Eric Hughes worked with Cohen to create the quirky, yet cozy interior of the home. The place used to be only one story, but Cohen was able to secure the upper level after hearing a rumor from his doorman.

Douglas Friedman Wacha (pronounced "wocka"), Cohen's adopted mutt, poses in the living room.

“I began doing that creepy New York thing of asking, ‘How’s my neighbor?’ Then the guy passed away, and my doorman and super were looking at me like I’d killed him,” he joked.

Architect Gordon Kahn designed a custom staircase in glass, walnut and steel to connect the two floors. Upstairs, there’s an office which Cohen calls “the clubhouse.” The master bedroom is decked out in plaid and the walls are covered in a dark and sophisticated wallpaper from Ralph Lauren Home. A guest bedroom features a colorful bed covered in vintage Mexican blankets.

Douglas Friedman The guest room is a colorful and vibrant space.

Cohen isn’t the only one who loves hanging out in the duplex. His celebrity friends in the neighborhood, such as Anderson Cooper and Sarah Jessica Parker, pop in on occasion.

“That flowered wallpaper, that yellow buffalo plaid on the couch, are so divinely Andy,” Parker said. “They’re whimsical but weighted in something grown-up. I sneak out to Andy’s place when I have a half hour, and we’ll have a drink and catch up.”

See more pictures of Cohen’s clubhouse-style apartment in the October issue of Elle Decor, which hits newsstands Sept. 5.