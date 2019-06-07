Bocelli's 8,000-square-foot Italian home, called Villa Alpemare, is the definition of luxury — a hotel-turned-home off the coast of Versilia in Tuscany, the same region he grew up.

Despite its grandeur, Bocelli told Architectural Digest that Villa Alpemare is an “elegant yet unpretentious house.”

The three-floor, powder-pink home offers Bocelli all he needs: a living and dining room on the first floor, offices, a music studio and guest rooms on the second floor and bedrooms and private spaces on the top level.

“I am very attached to this house,” he said. “I feel that it resembles me.”

It is a space he and his family — wife Veronica Berti Bocelli and three children, Amos, Matteo and Virginia — can enjoy; one he says is large enough “for us to live and work in, make music and host many friends.”

Over the past year, Bocelli has renovated the home to meet his needs by upgrading the building, installing new windows, redoing floors and modernizing water, heating and electrical systems.