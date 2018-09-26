Andie MacDowell gets 'nonstop compliments' on this essential oil

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In 1993’s classic “Groundhog Day,” Andie MacDowell plays a news producer whose weatherman (played by Bill Murray) experiences every day on a continuous time loop.

In truth, MacDowell has done nothing but move forward. This year, the 60-year-old plays a grieving widow in the drama “Love After Love,” trying to regain her emotional footing after her husband’s unexpected death.

"It’s really hard to find great roles that are like that. For me, it was an opportunity to get to play such a well-rounded interesting character. She has a journey. You see how she changes and how difficult it is to get back on track,” said MacDowell. “It was interesting to see the depth of sadness that you see on my face."

She’s also going back to her modeling roots — MacDowell took part in a starry L’Oreal fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. And yes, she feels as relevant as ever today.

With so much going on in her life, we had to wonder how MacDowell manages to stays centered. She said she feels most beautiful after a yoga class.

“I calm down. I’m actually good at it. The blood flows to my face. My skin looks good. It’s really about my state my mind, how I’m feeling about myself. I like my skin after I work out. I try to exercise before photo shoots,” she said.

To wind down, “I love incense. I burn a lot of incense. I do a plate full of incense sticks," said MacDowell.

Esteban Paris Neroli Japanese Incense Discovery Box, $15, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This set includes one incense holder and 40 sticks of neroli-scented incense with notes of patchouli and jasmine.

Set of 12 Nag Champa by Satya, $12, Amazon

Sample 12 different scents with this variety pack. Each one is hand-rolled on a bamboo stick.

Norden Ceramic Incense Holder, $30, Anthropologie

This ceramic incense holder is minimalist and elegant, which creates a sophisticated space for burning any chosen scent.

Another favorite of MacDowell’s: “doTERRA oils, that’s the only thing I wear as perfume. Some of them are medicinal."

doTERRA Peace Touch Reassuring Blend, $24, Amazon

"I use the peace one. It’s a roll-on. I use it as my perfume," she said. "I got nonstop compliments."

doTERRA Introductory Kit, $27, Amazon

This three-pack introductory kit includes lavender, lemon and peppermint essential oils.

The South Carolina-born mother of three is embracing her recent renaissance with open arms.

“I do feel like I’ve been able to create a space to continue to work. It’s not an easy feat for women,” she said. “I still have something to offer the world.”