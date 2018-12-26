Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Looking for a new home? Amazon probably isn’t the first place you’d turn.

But the e-commerce giant — beloved for delivering everything from toilet paper to designer duds (not to mention these secret brands) to your door in just two days — is expanding into the housing market.

The tiny home movement is growing bigger by the year. And now Amazon is making small space-living more accessible than ever.

Guess we shouldn’t be too surprised given that between Prime Music, Prime Video, Prime Now, Prime Pantry and AmazonFresh (and how could we forget the news that Prime member will get special Whole Foods discounts?!), the online retailer has permeated virtually every other facet of our lives.

Anyway, back to — what could be — your next crib.

Amazon now sells a prefabricated tiny house by MODS International. The fully furnished, 320-square-foot residence is made from a new shipping container and features a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and living area. It’s also equipped with insulation, appliances, bath fixtures (toilet, shower and sink), heat, air-conditioning and hookups for plumbing, water and. electricity. Oh, and it has double patio doors.

It’s basically move-in ready: All you need is a solid concrete slab or Sonotube footings for the foundation and to access the aforementioned utilities.

Wondering how much this pint-sized palace will set you back? It can be yours for $36,000, plus $3,754 in shipping costs.

Beyond being budget-friendly and sustainable, what’s great about this unit is that you can customize it to make it your own.

This story was originally published Oct. 17, 2017.