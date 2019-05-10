DIY enthusiasts have been buzzing about the Allwood Solvalla Studio Cabin Kit ever since spying it on Amazon. The kit makes it possible for two people to get up early and transform their yard into a versatile oasis — all before the sun goes down.

According to the description on Amazon, the most time consuming part of this potential pool house or seemingly perfect sunroom is the wait for it to arrive.

"This cabin is not a stock model and is made to order," the page reads. "Please note that Amazon's maximum handling time in the system is 30 days, but you must allow 60 days after ordering for delivery."

And you may have to wait a little longer than that.

Since gaining attention as a money and time-saver, the Allwood Solvalla Studio Cabin Kit has sold out at the retailer's site. However, that doesn't mean you're out of luck.

Allwood Outlet has the very same kit in stock and on sale for an even better deal: $6,550.

Just note, wherever you purchase this kit from, you'll have to spend a little extra for foundation materials to go under it and shingles to go over it. Oh, and if you want amenities like electricity and plumbing, those are extra projects and extra expenses, as well.

Of course, this cute mini-house isn't the only DIY option out there. If your spare time, free space and budget are flexible enough, you have plenty of other choices.

