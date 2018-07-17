Can't access Amazon Prime Day? Other sites are competing with their own sales

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

At 3 p.m. on July 16, Amazon’s 24-hour Prime Day brought Black Friday-esque deals to an otherwise sleepy retail month. At the same time, Amazon's website crashed.

Prime Day offers some excellent deals across categories, especially on Amazon original products such as the Echo and Fire TV Stick. Unsurprisingly, other retailers are offering similarly excellent deals on a wide range of products in order to compete with the online retail giant.

Walmart, K-Mart, and Target are all offering deep discounts. So, if you're having trouble accessing Amazon's site or just not finding any deals that speak to you, here are some of TODAY’s top picks from other retailers' summer sales.

After an entire website redesign, Walmart offers free two-day shipping without membership fees and even free same-day pickup on some items. Their current summer specials take up to 50 percent off retail prices to compete with Prime Day.

1.Veranda Patio Lounge Chair, $22, (usually $32), Walmart

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

2. JVC 48" Class FHD (1080P) LED TV, $180, Walmart

3. Roku Streaming Stick HD, $35, (usually $300) Walmart

4. KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, $110, (usually $180), Walmart

5. RCA Galileo Pro 11.5" 32GB 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard, $80, (usually $180), Walmart

6.BLACK+DECKER Belgian Waffle Maker, $23, (usually $35), Walmart

7.Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven, $33, (usually $35), Walmart

8. Crayola Classroom Value Pack, $35, (usually $46), Walmart

9.Solar LED Hanging Coach Lanterns, $15, (usually $25), Walmart

10.Samsung SmartThings Outlet, $35, (usually $45), Walmart

K-Mart's online blowout sale features up to 60 percent off different categories including kitchen, home, kids clothes, pool toys, groceries and more. You'll also score cash back on select items across the site.

Here are some stand-out deals:

Ninja BL610 72 oz. Professional Blender, $95 (usually $120), Kmart

Essential Home Galvanized Steel Ice Bucket with Scoop, $8 (usually $17), Kmart

Essential Home Galvanized Steel Caddy, $7 (usually $15), Kmart

Picnic Time Monaco Reclining Beach Chair, $43 (usually $78), Kmart

Safavieh Solver Branch Table Lamps with White Shades, $136 (usually $187), Kmart

Target is having a one-day sale, ending at midnight July 17 — the same time as the official end of Prime Day. You'll score up to 30 percent off exclusive home brands, beauty and cosmetic products and Graco baby gear. Plus, they're also offering up to 25 percent off vacuums and kitchen appliances.