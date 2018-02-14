Alyson Hannigan has a genius way of keeping organized at home

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Having trouble keeping your family’s schedule organized? Steal this fun DIY idea from actress Alyson Hannigan.

The "How I Met Your Mother" star recently put her Santa Monica, California house up for sale, and we noticed a large chalkboard calendar on one of the walls in the kitchen area.

It made us immediately want to grab a bucket of chalkboard paint and some wood to create one like it in our own homes.

We could stare at this level of organization all day. Kristen Panitch and Pierre Galant, courtesy of Pacific Union International

The wall features five rows of seven squares separated by narrow strips of wood. Along the top of the larger frame that surrounds the calendar are the names of the days of the week. Each box can be numbered with chalk according to the current month.

It’s the perfect place to write down appointment reminders, your kids’ sports practice schedules and even menu plans for the week.

And when you want to keep track of miscellaneous things — such as future vacation countdowns, phone numbers, or notes to family members — there’s a larger square on the side for that.

The wall can easily be re-created with a few supplies from a home improvement store, and there are also so many variations you can do, such as using whiteboard paint as the base or creating the frame and boxes with Washi tape if you don’t want to work with wood.