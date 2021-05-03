Here are all the best healthy and easy seafood recipes that taste incredible and make dinner a breeze! They’ll please everyone at the table.

Ready for the perfect zingy sauce to add life to seafood recipes? Try this pesto salmon! Bright green pesto goes hand in hand with tender baked fish to make a stunning dinner. Because really: what isn’t better with a little pesto on top? It’s mid-summer here and we’re making all the pesto with our overactive basil plant. The savory, garlicky sauce makes the flaky fish pop: you’ll already be taking your second bite before finishing the first. It’s easy enough for a weeknight, but impressive enough to serve to guests.

Bright green basil pesto is a natural fit with baked fish! This pesto salmon is an easy weeknight meal that also works to impress guests.

Easy Pesto Salmon

(15 votes, average: 4.60 out of 5)

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 1x

Diet: Gluten Free

INGREDIENTS

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets or a large 1 1/2 pound fillet, wild caught if possible

Olive oil, for brushing

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for brining

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons basil pesto (homemade preferable)

1 tablespoon toasted and chopped pine nuts

A few grates of lemon zest, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Brine the salmon: While the oven preheats, in a shallow dish stir together 4 cups room temperature water and 3 tablespoons kosher saltuntil it dissolves. Place the salmon in the water and wait for 15 minutes (this should be about the time it takes to preheat). Bake*: Rub the bottom of a baking dish with olive oil. Pat each piece of salmon dry and place it on the pan. Sprinkle the salmon with 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt for each of the 4 fillets and fresh ground pepper. Cover pan with foil and bake the salmon for 10 minutes. Then remove the foil bake again for 3 to 6 minutes, depending on thickness, until just tender and pink at the center (the internal temperature should be between 125 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit in the center). A 1-inch thick fillet should cook in about 15 minutes total. Serve: When the salmon is done, spoon the pesto over the salmon. Sprinkle it with chopped pine nuts and if desired, a bit of lemon zest. Serve immediately. (Leftovers can be stored refrigerated for 3 to 4 days.)

NOTES

*You can also pan sear or broiled the salmon to make a quicker recipe. Go to Pan Seared Salmon or Broiled Salmon.

Calories Per Serving: 272

% DAILY VALUE

16%Total Fat 12.8g0%Total Carbohydrate 0.7g1%Dietary Fiber 0.2gSugars 0.2g77%Protein 38.5g10%Vitamin A 93.8µg0%Vitamin C 0mg3%Calcium 35.1mg5%Iron 0.8mg240%Vitamin D 48.1µg13%Magnesium 56.3mg14%Potassium 648.8mg74%Vitamin B6 1.3mg333%Vitamin B12 8µg