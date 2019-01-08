Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

For years I resisted the need to buy a printer for my house — as a minimalist, I hated the idea of having a bulky thing on my desk, and in our digital world how many times did I really need a hard copy of something, right?

Over time, I realized how often I was asking friends to print something for me or heading to Staples to get a copy of something. The thing is, there will always be something to print, whether its kids’ school reports, online shopping return labels, or even tax files.

HP DeskJet All-in-One Compact Printer, $60, Amazon

It’s much more convenient (and safer when it comes to copies with sensitive information on them) to have a printer at home. So, I did a little research and bit the bullet, buying the HP Deskjet 2655 All-in-One Compact Printer — and I’ve been shocked at how obsessed I am with it.

Not only was it one of the least expensive ones I found, but the printer has all the basic functions you need including printing both in black and white and color, scanning and copying.

It’s sleek and not too bulky, weighing in at just 7 pounds. And you can store it in a cabinet or elsewhere out of sight since it doesn't have to be wired directly into your computer.

The printer connects to your wireless network, and you can set it up via a free app on your mobile phone. Some of the reviewers said they found the setup process to be difficult so I was prepared for a struggle. But thankfully it connected easily for me and the setup was done in about 10 minutes.

You can send something to the printer even if you’re not home, thanks to a feature that lets you email files from anywhere at anytime.

But here’s my absolute favorite part … When you get this printer, you can technically get free ink for the life of your printer with this program called HP Instant Ink. It’s a subscription-based service that will send you ink when you’re running low (your computer will let them know when it’s time.)

They have four plans, and one of them is completely free. If you only print 15 pages or less a month, you’ll never have to buy ink again. They just mail it right to you, and shipping doesn’t cost anything either. Other plans run $3 a month for 50 pages or less to $10 a month for 300 pages or less.

For someone like me who has a printer more for convenience, only printing a few things a month, the free plan is an awesome deal.

If you’re in the market for a budget printer, this is definitely a good option.

I love mine, and it gets the job done! There are also other affordable ones out there. Below are some popular ones under $150:

Canon Office and Business MX922 All-In-One Printer, $150, Amazon

This compact printer has over 11,000 reviews and is also great for printing, scanning and faxing.

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer with Mobile Printing, $60, Amazon

This similar HP model also includes the ability to enroll in HP Instant Ink.

Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer, $85, Amazon

This pick with over 5,000 customer reviews holds up to 250 pages at once and prints up to 32 sheets per minute.

