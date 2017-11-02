Isn't it ironic that Alanis Morissette is moving out of this gorgeous mansion?

share tweet pin email

Here’s some celebrity real estate news you "oughta" know: Alanis Morissette just sold the home she’s lived in for 21 years for $5.325 million — a profit of $3.5 million from the original purchase price in 1996.

Getty Images

The home is located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles (where stars like Reese Witherspoon and James Corden have owned properties), and features 5,152 square feet of mostly sun-drenched space.

The MLS/ Trulia

Built in 1951, the Mediterranean-style mansion has been updated through the years to appear more modern, but still has its original qualities.

The open and airy living space features a vaulted ceiling and gorgeous stone fireplace, which acts as the focal point for the grand room.

The MLS/ Trulia

The dining area and kitchen blend seamlessly into the open floor plan which features hardwood floors that match the wooden cabinetry.

The MLS/ Trulia

Two en-suite bedrooms are also on the first floor.

Upstairs, you’ll find three more bedrooms including the exquisite master suite, which not only has his and her sinks ... it also has his and her bathrooms!

One of the two features a stunning stone-set bathtub that overlooks the lush greenery from the window. There’s also a massive walk-in closet and romantic terrace attached to the suite.

The MLS/ Trulia

The MLS/ Trulia

Outside is perfect for entertaining, especially with little ones (Morissette has two kids: 6-year-old son, Ever Imre, and 1-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace). The backyard features a fun playhouse area, swimming pool and half basketball court.

The MLS/ Trulia

The MLS/ Trulia

See more pictures of Morissette’s former Mediterranean mansion at Trulia.