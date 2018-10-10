See this small studio apartment look twice as spacious — after just 48 hours

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chelsey Brown moved into her 450-square-foot apartment in September — but from the looks of it, you'd think she's been there for years.

In fact, it only took her 48 hours to transform her bland studio in New York City into a cozy, luxurious home. Brown, a 25-year-old blogger and digital editor at Dr. Oz, even managed to do the transformation without any renovations. So, where did she start?

Look familiar? The space as a bland, boring studio before Brown got her hands on it. Courtesy of Chelsey Brown

"The first thing I did was put up the (removable) wallpaper," Brown told TODAY Home. "I went to the apartment the day before the move to set up the wallpaper because I knew when we were moving everything in the apartment, I would want the furniture placed where it was meant to go."

The wallpaper transformed the space! Courtesy Chelsey Brown

After the wallpaper was up, Brown knew where everything else was meant to go thanks to meticulous planning — she had measured the space and created her own floor plan before moving in.