Everyone recognizes boring office bathrooms — complete with gray cement floors and piping on full display under the sink. Luckily for the employees at this office, those formerly bland spaces got a major upgrade.

Aisling Mittman, VP of brand and design at Hutch, decided it was time for to overhaul the bathrooms in the company's Culver City, California, office. Mittman transformed the spaces with fun wallpaper and a $20 hack that completely changed the feel of the rooms.

Here are both bathrooms before their makeovers! Dustin Walker for Hutch

"We were drawn to the bright colors and the natural patterns of the wallpaper, which really was the foundation of the space," Mittman told TODAY Home. "We mixed patterns and colors with the rugs and washcloths, and added fun decor and art to the space."

The wallpaper adds a pop of color that even brightens up the hallway as employees walk by. Dustin Walker for Hutch

In addition to the bland walls, one glaring downside of the original bathrooms was the piping under both of the sinks. That said, tearing out perfectly functional sinks didn't seem like the best option — especially when the budget for both spaces was under $2,000. That's when Mittman came up with the perfect fi: She purchased a tablecloth, grabbed a glue gun and made magic happen — for only $20!

"The only cost associated (with the hack) was the tablecloth, which was $20 per sink," said Mittman. "We already had a glue gun in our office."

The tablecloth was affixed to the edges of the sink with a hot glue gun. Dustin Walker for Hutch

The resulting look not only covers up those less-than-ideal exposed pipes, it's downright flattering.