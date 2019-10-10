It’s creepy and it’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, but despite all of that, you’ll probably still want to stay overnight in this re-creation of the house from “The Addams Family.”

Booking.com just announced that some lucky guests will get to live like the famous and rather bizarre fictional family in an overnight stay at a replica of their mansion.

You can live like the Addams family for one night (portrayed here in the 1991 film). Shutterstock

Haunted sleepover, anyone?

Just in time for Halloween, bookings will open Oct. 28, with four exclusive overnight stays occurring each night from Oct. 29 until Nov. 1.

Located in a 19th century townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, the 3,700-square-foot townhouse is dark, dreary and just the right amount of frightening for fans of the show.