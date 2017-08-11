share tweet pin email

Looks like Adam Levine will have some new neighbors to borrow sugar from.

The Maroon 5 frontman and "The Voice" coach just purchased a five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for a whopping $18 million.

The 9,200-square-foot place seems to be worth the price tag though, with its stunning French Regency architecture and sprawling 1.2 acre lot featuring lush green gardens that overlook the city skyline.

As you enter the home, you’re greeted with a dramatic foyer complete with a massive chandelier and classic black-and-white checkered flooring.

Another gorgeous chandelier sets the tone in the formal living room, which is decorated in neutral hues and flooded with light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen feels a bit retro, which is fitting seeing as the home was built in 1966. Sleek white cabinets with wood trim line the walls while a large island provides extra space to work and enjoy company.

Fun fact: The home has two master bedrooms, each with en suite marble slated bathrooms.

It's also the perfect place for entertaining, complete with a swimming pool, deck, patio and cabana outside. Pool party, anyone?

Other luxe details of the property include a two-story guest house, three-car garage, and a motor court.

