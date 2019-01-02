Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If the new year has sparked a desire to get organized, there's no time like the present to get started.

It can be difficult to know where to begin, so to help tackle every space in your life that needs decluttering, we've rounded up a panel of experts.

Stephanie Sisco, Home Editor of Real Simple Magazine, lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia and relationship therapist Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson stopped by the show on Wednesday to share tips for clearing out every space in your life.

Home Entryway

Keeping the entryway organized is key because it's often the first thing visitors see when they enter the home and the last place you pass on your way out the door. A few strategically placed organizers can make a world of difference and provide easy access to everyday essentials to make busy mornings go a bit smoother.

Shoes can quickly pile up and make an organized entryway look messy. To prevent that from happening, a boot tray can help create boundaries. Any shoes that don't fit on the tray must be stowed away.

All Weather Boot Tray, $13, Amazon

This Amazon Choice product comes in three different sizes, so there's sure to be one to fit your space.

It can be especially difficult to stay organized during the winter because cold weather accessories like hats and gloves and scarves are difficult to corral. An over-the-door organizer can act as a permanent storage space for these smaller items. Sisco suggests assigning one row to each person in the family so that they always know where to find their belongings.

4-Pocket Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer, $11, Amazon

With four deep pockets, this organizer can help store all the small knick knacks that would otherwise float around making the house messy.

Bathroom & Linen Closet

In many homes, the linen closet tends to be the spot where clutter lands when it can't find a proper home. If this sounds familiar, January's a great time to take stock of what's in the closet to toss out any items that are no longer needed and organize those that are.

Discard Extra Toiletries

Sort through every toiletry in the closet, including the travel-sized items you never ended up using or free samples you thought you'd try but never did. Even the half-used items like mouse or hairspray that you decided weren't for you can go. If you have unopened items, they can be donated to homeless shelters.

Revamp How You Store Towels

Store towels and washcloths at eye level. They're the item you reach for most, so they should be easily accessible. And to keep them from toppling over, roll them instead of folding and store in a wicker basket.

Stick a light or two on the interior walls of your linen closet to keep the area bright and help stop clutter from multiplying in the darker corners of the closet.

Motion Sensor Light, $13, Amazon

These small circular lights can attach to any wall with the included 3M adhesive pads.

Office

On a given day, we probably end up spending more waking hours at the office than we do at home. No matter what your workspace is like, we all deserve to have a corner that feels organized, productive and welcoming.

Small changes, like concealing electronics and installing a magnetic organization system, can keep any desk or office space tidy and efficient.

Cords can be the biggest eyesore in an otherwise organized office. A few well-designed products can help conceal them.

Cable Zipper, $15, The Container Store

Garcia liked this device because it takes all of the unruly cords that connect to your desk and "zips" them into one manageable cable.

Storage Box with Lid, $3, Ikea

Garcia suggests using a box like this to conceal a wireless router. Simply cut a hole in the back, pop the device in and thread the wires through the hole in the back.

Multi-Device Charging Station, $40, Amazon

This efficient device charges up to six devices at the same time using short cords. Never worry about a lost charger again!

Space can be tight in any office, so maximize what little you have of it! From wall-mounted organization systems to clever services that turn children's artwork into a coffee table book, it just takes a little creativity to make any small space feel big.

Perch Magnetic Modular System, $8-15, The Container Store

Garcia liked this modular system because it can be built to fit your needs. Mount the magnetic plates of the system to the wall and take advantage of vertical space to create an personalized organization hub.

Kid's Artwork Book, $85+, Plum Print

Little kids' artwork can be near impossible to part with, so most of us end up with piles of finger paintings that only end up adding to the clutter. If you're dealing with that very dilemma, Garcia recommends creating a beautiful coffee table book from these works of art using a company called Plum Print.

Relationships

The new year is a great time to reevaluate the people we've surrounded ourselves with and declutter toxic relationships. This might be the most difficult clean out of all, so Dr. Allen-Wilson shared her tips for approaching these tricky relationships.

Do an Honest Assessment of all your Close Relationships

Allen-Wilson suggests thinking through everyone you consider close to you, including friends, family and co-workers, and ask yourself a few questions. Does this person add value to my life or subtract from my life? Do I add value to this person's life? If a relationship's dragging you down, ask yourself if it's worth staying in this relationship and trying to work through the issues.

Be Okay with "Letting Go" of Past Relationships

Allen-Wilson cautions, "Don't make the mistake of keeping people past their expiration date." All that means is don't stay in negative or toxic relationships because of longevity or some sense of loyalty. If you don't want to completely end a relationship altogether, Allen-Wilson suggests considering "relocating" them from a "front row" in your life to a bit further back.

Recognize that Closure is Necessary to De-Clutter Relationships

In order to move forward, it's important to have a "closure" talk with yourself and then with others in your life. Embrace the new normal. Allen-Wilson suggests keeping a gratitude journal where you can "purge thoughts, feelings and emotions about closure, letting go and moving on."

