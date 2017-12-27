These 8 must-have gadgets for 2018 will make your life so much easier

share tweet pin email

With 2018 just around the corner, a lot of us are making goals to exercise, get more sleep, and maybe just reduce stress in our everyday lives. The editor-of-chief of Parents magazine, Liz Vaccariello, recently stopped by to show us some of her favorite new family-friendly gadgets for 2018, from a blanket that helps you sleep better to a smart scale that helps your entire family track their health.

Here are some of her favorite new gadgets and and gizmos for 2018. Some of these may just help you and your family keep your New Year’s resolutions!

1. Brookstone Sleep Tight Weighted Blanket, $150, Bed Bath & Beyond

This weighted blanket is designed to conform to the contours of your body and create the same sensation as a soothing hug. It’s great for relieving anxiety and can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The blanket comes in five sizes ranging from five to 25 pounds, making it a great option for kids or adults who could use some extra comfort while sleeping.

There's one for kids and adults on Amazon that comes in varying weights and starts at just $99.

2. Hoover Fusion Max Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159 (with $40 off coupon), Amazon

How many times have you had to stop vacuuming because you had to unplug it and move to a new room? A cordless vacuum is the natural solution to that problem. This one from Hoover weighs just eight pounds but is super powerful, and it can handle carpets and hardwood floors.

3. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $99 (normally $150), Amazon

This family-friendly gadget allows you to cook like a professional chef with minimal effort. You seal food, anything from steak or fish to veggies or sauces, in a special bag and cook it at a precise water temperature. The food comes out evenly done on all sides and it’s never mushy, which can be a problem with conventional slow cookers. This model is Bluetooth-enabled, meaning you can control it from your phone.

4. Baby Boom XLR8 Connect and Go Backpack Diaper Bag, $130, BuyBuyBaby

As a parent on the go, you never want to run out of diapers — or phone battery. This high-tech diaper bag can keep up to four mobile devices fully charged, and it also features an LED light, a Bluetooth speaker and more than 20 pockets.

5. AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Wireless Bone-Conducting Headphones, $130, Amazon

These innovative headphones deliver sound through your cheekbones, keeping your ears open to ambient sounds. They help you stay more aware of your surroundings while running or walking outside, and they also allow your kids to listen to music and still hear you asking questions!

6. RyFi, $79, ryfi.co

This clever gadget, currently available for pre-order, could be a great solution for parents who want to keep a handle on their kids’ internet use in 2018. The RyFi connects to your wifi router and allows you to “pause” your kids’ internet connection during meals or homework times. Using the RyFi app, you can also set certain regular no-internet hours, like if you don’t want your kids online after 8:00 pm.

7. BodySense Smart Scale, $46 (plus extra 20 percent off coupon available), Amazon

We have smart watches, smart phones and smart TVs, so it only makes sense that we’ll have a smart scale in 2018! This Bluetooth-enabled scale allows an entire family to track their weight, and it pairs with Apple Health and Google Fit to keep all your health data in one central location.

8. Guava Family Lotus Travel Crib, $198, Amazon

In 2018, parents on the go will find it that much easier to travel with baby. This compact, portable crib weighs just 13 pounds, folds into a backpack, and is machine washable.