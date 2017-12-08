17 gift ideas for the foodie on your shopping list

share tweet pin email

We all have that one friend who can't stop talking about his or her favorite new restaurant or amazing recipe. This friend loves unusual combinations and adventurous cuisine, and would probably prioritize eating over sleeping any day of the week.

So what do you get for your favorite foodie when the holiday season rolls around? We found 15 fun, inspiring and, yes, delicious gift ideas for the food lover in your life.

1. Le Creuset Cookbook: A Collection of Recipes From Our French Table, $35, Le Creuset

lecreuset.com

Even novice cooks know (and love!) Le Creuset's enameled cast-iron cookware. The storied brand is now daring all of us to really put the products to use — with delectable recipes for classically French cuisine. And if you're looking for two-day shipping, the cookbook is also available on Amazon.

2. J.A. Henkels International Classic 8-inch Chef's Knife, $38 (normally $92), Amazon

amazon.com

If there's one thing every home cook needs, it's a versatile, high-quality 8-inch chef's knife. This knife comes widely recommended as a true German-made "workhorse" in the kitchen, perfect for slicing everything from overripe tomatoes to bone-in chicken breasts. For more knives and knife sets, check out our roundup of the best ones we found on the internet!

3. Weston Brands Pasta Machine and Drying Rack, $52, Food52

food52.com

Maybe they can dish it, but can they make it? Encourage aspiring chefs in your life to try their hand at homemade pasta.

4. Meehan's Bartender Manual by Jim Meehan, $26, Amazon

amazon.com

If your foodie friend also happens to have a bit of a mixology obsession, treat them to master barman Jim Meehan's entertaining and detailed book about the modern business of bars, which includes recipes for 100 amazing cocktails.

5. Advanced Mixology Mule Science Copper Mug Set, $40, Amazon

amazon.com

A good foodie should work on being a good host too, right? The Moscow Mule has become one of the most popular cocktails at bars around the country — so why not make them at home? This kit comes with 100-percent copper mugs, straws and a shot glass for the perfect ratio (and a delicious drink) every time.

6. Click & Grow Indoor Smart Fresh Herb Garden Kit, $60, Amazon

amazon.com

Why is it that store-bought fresh herbs always seem to go bad before you can use them all? Encourage the foodies on your list to start their own countertop farmers market with this all-inclusive herb-growing kit that comes with basil, but can also support rosemary, cherry tomatoes, thyme and more.

7. Bourbon Barrel Foods Bourbon-Smoked Grilling Spice Set, $19, Mouth

mouth.com

Whether you're grilling up a big, juicy steak or seasoning your morning eggs, this bourbon-smoked spice kit has a variety of flavors guaranteed to kick any meal up a notch.

8. Picnic Time "Vino" Wine and Cheese Picnic Basket, $78, Nordstrom

Every good foodie should also be able to throw a fine picnic. This stylish set has room for two bottles of wine and comes equipped with knives and a cutting board for the perfect mini cheese plate!

9. Mortier Pilon Home Canning Set, $49, The Grommet

thegrommet.com

Encourage your most adventurous foodie friends to try preserving and canning their own vegetables! They'll enjoy experimenting with ingredients and recipes that can include artichokes, carrots, beets and so much more.

10. Italian Cheese-Making Kit, $25, Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

Easy as "just add milk?" This kit comes with everything a foodie needs to start a small cheese shop at home! We bet you'll be asking for an invitation to taste their creations — from mozzarella to ricotta, mascarpone and more — before New Year's Eve.

11. Mike's Hot Honey (3-pack), $39, Amazon

What's the secret to making almost any dish taste just a bit more exciting? Spicy honey. This chili-infused condiment is made in Brooklyn, New York, and the food-obsessed folks on your list will delight in drizzling it on everything from cheese to pizza to salads.

Oprah also put a Hawaiian honey on her list of favorite things. It's $49 for two jars packaged in a giftable box.

12. Adhoc David Acadia Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinders, $30, Amazon

amazon.com

A serious home cook should have salt and pepper shakers that say, "I'm a serious home cook." These sleek and sophisticated grinders make a practical and cool stocking stuffer.

13. Set of Two Linen Place Mats, $29, Parachute Home

parachutehome.com

A great meal is made greater when set on a beautiful table. We love Parachute Home's beautiful and coastal cool linen place mats. These come in two different striped patterns, and would look stylish mixed together.

14. W&P Cheese Grater, $36, Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

This pyramid-shaped cheese grater may just be the most glamorous piece of kitchen equipment we've ever seen (at least for under $40!). In fact, your favorite chef will probably want to keep it out on the counter to display — it looks that good.

15. Seasonal Wreaths and Bouquets, $40-$80, The Bouqs

bouqs.com

The perfect way to thank a host or hostess who's had you over for a wonderful holiday meal? Say it with flowers! The Bouqs has an array of festive and seasonal wreaths and arrangements that will add some holiday flair to any home.

16. Caroline's Seven-Layer Cakes, $60, Amazon

Another one of Oprah's favorite things, these cakes have seven layers of delicious flavor. They are perfect for a hostess gift or to bring to an office holiday party!

17. Indie States of America Food Box, $54/month, Mouth

This box is for the ultimate foodie. Each month they'll receive four to five goodies that focus on a different region of the U.S.

For more gift ideas for foodies, check out our round-up of the best tools and gifts for home chefs!