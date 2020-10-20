Skeletons use Zoom, too! 8 of the funniest 2020-inspired Halloween displays

Almost 11 months into 2020, it feels like nothing can scare us anymore. After a monthslong quarantine due to a deadly coronavirus, murder hornets and widespread toilet paper shortages, how could Halloween possibly compete?

Well, people all across the country are stepping up to the challenge of making the spooky season extra special this year (even though trick-or-treating won't happen as usual in many places). From skeletons on Zoom to pandemic pumpkins, these Halloween decorations have apocalyptic vibes that only 2020 could inspire.

In this display, shared by a Twitter user in Maryland, skeletons are using the video-chat service everyone loves to hate. For an even more realistic touch, the colleagues on the screen are so clearly over it. Let's hope the afterlife isn't one eternal Zoom meeting.

This skeleton in Hoboken, New Jersey, has the right idea about work-life balance. Professional on the top, pajama party on the bottom! Perfection.

My mother has truly produced the pumpkin of our era. pic.twitter.com/P6V4ixMRw7 — Alex Barnard (@avb_soc) October 19, 2020

If skeletons can use Zoom, why not pumpkins? This jack-o'-lantern is the creation of Diane Vosick in Flagstaff, Arizona.

This display was made by James Worsham, artist and owner of @HandyDandyProductions, in Nashville, Tennessee. Courtesy James Worsham

Sure, the pumpkins in this display aren't the scariest, but its creator, James Worsham, owner of Handy Dandy Productions in Nashville, Tennessee, was smart to embrace the terror that is 2020 itself.

that is amazing but my neighbors are giving it a run for its money pic.twitter.com/YLLFJYiGiF — kim windyka (@kimlw) October 18, 2020

Can helping your kids with remote learning be so frustrating it kills you? This master decorator in Arlington, Massachusetts, sure thinks so.

These skeletons in Cleveland, Ohio, wearing personal protective equipment and being chased down by balloon-sized virus particles pretty much embody this year. Extra creativity points for the parent-child duo hoarding toilet paper on the roof.

Jamie Colman, a photographer in Seattle, made these coronavirus pumpkins with pipe cleaners, poof balls and LED lights. Courtesy Jamie Colman

These pumpkins, made by Jamie Colman in Seattle, bear a striking resemblance to the image of the novel coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TODAY's health editor Gabrielle Frank snapped this photo of her neighbor's yard. Courtesy Gabrielle Frank

Celebrating Halloween means there are still two more months left in 2020. But this household in Norwalk, Connecticut, deserves all the praise for the wishful thinking.

May your Halloween be spooky, safe and Zoom-free!