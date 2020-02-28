If green is your favorite color, then we have the house for you!
A condo in Ramona, California, about 30 miles from San Diego, is currently on the market, and it’s got a surprising decor scheme.
“The very unique and truly one-of-a-kind style makes this home stand out,” listing agent Nancy Maranan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties told TODAY Home. “(It’s) covered with lime green carpet and all the walls are literally covered with lime green and blue flower-printed wallpaper that matches the bedding and curtains.”
She added that the home has not been inhabited for more than a decade so the furniture and decor are still in mint condition. “It’s a time capsule,” she said.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was originally owned by the developer, who spent a fortune designing and decorating it, Maranan said. It was later purchased by a couple as a vacation home, but they didn’t use it much. The couple’s children are now selling the groovy condo for $375,000.
Inside, you’ll find some far-out decor. The living room features mirrored accents, a spiral staircase (with green carpet, of course) and even a vintage magazine on the coffee table.
And while most people avoid outdated kitchens, this one seems charming considering it matches the rest of the house. White appliances, wood cabinets and green countertops fill the space while a dining area sits off to the side.
The bedrooms take the concept of patterns to the next level ...
... but they are no match for the fluorescent bathrooms.
Maranan said there has been a lot of interest in the house since it went on the market. “I have been getting a lot of requests from photographers, advertisers, writers and TV reporters,” she said.
Clearly, everyone wants a piece of this time capsule.
See more photos at the listing.