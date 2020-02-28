The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was originally owned by the developer, who spent a fortune designing and decorating it, Maranan said. It was later purchased by a couple as a vacation home, but they didn’t use it much. The couple’s children are now selling the groovy condo for $375,000.

Inside, you’ll find some far-out decor. The living room features mirrored accents, a spiral staircase (with green carpet, of course) and even a vintage magazine on the coffee table.

This kitchen is so outdated that it's cool. Nancy Maranan

And while most people avoid outdated kitchens, this one seems charming considering it matches the rest of the house. White appliances, wood cabinets and green countertops fill the space while a dining area sits off to the side.

The bedrooms take the concept of patterns to the next level ...